HAIR COLUMN: There’s no such thing as grey hair - only white

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

It’s hard to believe it’s another week into these crazy times. That was some weekend of great weather.

I know the heat is driving yee crazy along with the long hair and for some of yee, the roots!

I myself, cut mine off. I could stand it no longer. A lot of people are having a wee go at cutting here and there, and rightly so.



My son is cutting the hair of one of his friends today. It could well end up a disaster, but I may let them at it. They will probably end up shaving the whole lot off.

I have seen some ladies with their white roots, and I'm hoping they are going for it, and will continue on that road.

I know I have told you before that there is no such thing as a grey hair. There is only white hair. This hair sits beside your natural colour and can give the impression of being grey. So depending on your own growth pattern, it can really look quite spectacular.

One of my clients Tamara, (The Foragers basket, Facebook page), has quite strong white hair on her temples. I have been guiding her on her colour journey and we have let the strong white grow out, whilst also adding some bleached highlights to that area.



I think the last time I coloured Tamara’s hair was in January. She sent me some photos yesterday and I think you will agree the results are fantastic.

In the future we can add a few honey or auburn panels but only to enhance her own hair colour or for some fun.



Tamara would never have believed her hair could look this good with her own natural hair colour. She has been colouring her hair for too many years.

I think for some of you it is time to embrace the natural white you were given, and for you others that don't feel ready I can't wait to get my brushes and paint out.



I have been brushing up on my skills during this lockdown. So I'm fully charged.

I hope you are being good to yourselves and don’t be listening to that voice in your head if it’s giving you a hard time.

I am going back into the sea today even though the sun has gone for a while. You can’t beat it for that wee voice in your head.



