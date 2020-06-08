The sea plays a huge part in our lives in Donegal - share what it means to you to win weekly prizes

The sea plays a huge part in the lives of people in Donegal.

On World Oceans Day, Monday, June 8, the Marine Institute is celebrating our connection to the sea, and its importance to our lives. It is launching a social media competition ‘Sea to Me’, offering fantastic, ocean inspired weekly prizes.

From sailors, surfers, scientists and seafarers, to those who prefer to wade in the shallows or watch the wildlife, our sea means so many different things to different people. The Marine Institute and partners are celebrating the many different relationships that you, our community, have with the sea.

CEO of the Marine Institute Dr Paul Connolly said: “With 1.9 million people in Ireland living close to the coast, the sea has an impact on all of our lives every day. Many people also rely on the sea for their livelihood, from fishing, tourism and transport to our seafood industry. To celebrate our connection to the sea, we are asking you to share what the sea means to you. Together, we can celebrate our seas and oceans and Ireland’s valuable marine resource.”

To enter the ‘Sea to Me’ competition, simply share ‘what the sea means to you’ on social media using the hashtag #SeaToMe. Draw a picture, take a photo, upload a video, share a photo from a past holiday by the sea or favourite place along Ireland’s coast, or be inspired to write a poem or quote. It may be a walk along the shore, a swim in the ocean or enjoying fish and chips by the sea. Every week, the Marine Institute and partners will be offering some great prizes inspired by our seas.

The ‘Sea to Me’ competition is part of the Marine Institute’s Oceans of Learning series, a collaboration with Ireland’s marine sector to celebrate our seas and our shared marine resource. Over 10 weeks, we are sharing news and offering online interactives, videos and downloadable resources on a new marine topic each week – from the food provided by our seas, and our rich marine biodiversity, to our changing ocean climate, coastal communities and our ports and shipping.

The Marine Institute is working with Government Departments and partners such as Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Bord Bia, National Maritime College Ireland, The Commissioners of Irish Lights, Met Éireann, Marine and Renewable Energy Ireland (MaREI) and coastal communities and organisations across Ireland to enable everyone to engage with our ocean from anywhere.

Follow #SeaToMe and #OceansofLearning on the Marine Institute Facebook page @marineinstituteireland, Twitter @MarineInst and Instagram @marineinstiuteireland

For more information on Oceans of Learning and the ‘Sea to Me’ competition, visit www.marine.ie