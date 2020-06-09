Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal enjoying long-awaited family reunions and new found sense of freedom

A view of Donegal through the coronavirus crisis by journalist Siobhán McNamara

Light at the end of the tunnel

Lots of light at the end of the tunnel as lockdown exit is fast-tracked. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

One of the biggest challenges of lockdown has without doubt not being able to see our loved ones.

So news late last week that the lockdown exit was being fast-tracked was hugely welcomed by many people. 

Instead of travel restrictions being increased to 20km from Monday as per the original plan, it has been extended to allow people to travel anywhere within their own county.

It also allows visits to over 70s as long as hygiene guidelines are followed.

 It was therefore particularly special for my family to celebrate our father's birthday. He lives within my 5K and I had seen him regularly. But this was the first time those of us living in the county had been able to come together as a family in many months.

I have been speaking to other people who have this week visited parents and other loved ones for the first time since lockdown began. And while we are all still missing hugs, being able to get together in any way is very welcome. 

 No doubt there have been many emotional reunions.

The fast-track has also led to more businesses opening that had been previously planned. Walking through town on Monday, it was most uplifting to see shop doors that had been firmly closed finally open. 

There was an air of cautious optimism among those opening up and those venturing out for their shopping. 

Many people have also welcomed a return to work  after months at home.

It seems to have been a slow start to the week from a shopping point of view, but it is getting slightly busier as the days go by. 

With sporting activities also resuming, there is certainly  a buzz of activity going on. Caution is still needed but all going well, life will continue moving towards a relative normal.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie