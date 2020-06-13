HAIR COLUMN: Fond memories of a brilliant holiday down the west

Hello Donegal and beyond,

Above is a photo of Tamara Samson (Forager’s Basket). I spoke about Tamara last week and how we let Tamara’s white hair grow out.

I would have given her some hi-lites at the temples and changed her synthetic colour just to ease the pain, whilst letting it grow out. It is amazing to see what can be lurking underneath. In this case absolutely fabulous.

It was great to get the news that we can move freely within our county - although I don’t really know what to do with that.

I don't feel like driving to Letterkenny to queue up for McDonald’s. I'm pretty bad at queuing for anything actually.

I have friends in all three headlands, Dungloe, Letterkenny and Malin. I would love to go for a camping trip, I could drive all the way around and stop off at different beauty spots.

We did that last year as a family. Only my husband was supposed to be flying to France in the middle of our trip, so we decided to bring two cars.

Well I can tell you that was the best idea ever. I will never go on holidays again with the four of us in the car if it is more than a night.

Mayo

Our first stop over was Belmullet, Mayo. I wanted to swim in the outdoor pool. We put the tent up in an out of the way field. The next morning we had the full fry and tea all cooked on a gas stove. The farmer came along and was friendly. Phew!

We then had a night in a campsite, as it was raining. They had a tennis court, and we had racquets. That's the kind of thing you can bring when you take two cars. It was the first time ever that I got soaked in my own tent.

Thanks to modern technology I was able to book an Air BnB in Galway. Galway is a great city if you are an adult. There isn't a whole lot to do with kids.

We did go to Aqualand in Salthill. They haven't spent any money on that place. Waterworld Bundoran is much better. After a good look around, we took off for Clare. What a great county.

My favourite spot was Kilkee. It has natural sea holes, so when the tide is out you can swim in these upside down caves, and when the tide comes gushing in the excitement is class. Everyone having a go, jumping in and being swept to one side.

Ennis

We stayed in Ennis, in a really cool youth hostel. We had a large dorm to ourselves. Each of us had a bunk each, one bed to sleep on and one to throw our stuff on.

It was class knowing we had a comfortable dry bed for two nights. It was one of my favourite holidays.

I think we might all be discovering our own counties this year. There is something magical about throwing all in the cars, bikes, frisbees, beaten up BBQs and not really knowing where you will end up.

If there is a row, you can drive off into the distance. A real sense of freedom and no airports to navigate. So get out the map and get planning.

For any hair advise please call 0719843777.