HAIR COLUMN: Even the new scissors are chomping at the bit!

Here's this week's hair column with Fionnuala - written before confirmation that hairdressers can re-open from Monday, June 29

This week has been a good week, I got to go and visit one of my good friends in Letterkenny - 'LoopyLou', aka Louise Ozbay.

She is a class cutty. She taught me to “never ask permission, always beg forgiveness.”

Louise has a wee den out her back in the bushes, so we had the fire on and drank beer and ate Kofte (Turkish meetballs).

It was just so good to have a bit of craic. It was a lovely calm night.

Louise is an amazing reflexologist. She does home visits and will be back out when they are allowed again. She goes under the name of “Happy Feet.” It’s like getting your feet rubbed and a counselling session all in one!

I kind of feel like my holidays are coming to an end. I think I shouldn’t be saying this out loud as I know many are going through a tough time.

Fionnuala’s friend and reflexologist, Louise Ozbay, Letterkenny



We hairdressers are due back on July 20 but there are still rumours that we might go back earlier. I wish they would just say one way or the other. That way we can make our appointments.

I am ready. I have the salon in top shape. I have reduced my positions so we have four seats now. I have the masks, gloves, disinfectant, disposable towels and capes. My new scissors are chomping at the bit. I am starting to look forward to it. It will be like seeing all my old friends again.

I am hoping some of them will be re-thinking their hair do. I am sure there will be a few letting it grow and by the next haircut - cutting it off again.

I have ten days left for sure which I am going to use wisely. I am off up to Inisowen on Friday for some more craic. I hope to visit my favourite beach Kinnagoe bay. I'll take a few snaps for next week.

Any queries call 071 98 43777.