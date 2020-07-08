Huawei invites Irish people to share uplifting and inspiring photographs in new competition

HUAWEI, the world’s leading technology company, today invites its community of millions to create and share their most uplifting and inspirational images as part of NEXT-IMAGE 2020, the world’s biggest smartphone photography and video

competition.

Turning it into a celebration of the positive power of creativity, Huawei will share the joy far and wide – as well as offering prizes for the most creative captures – hoping to bring the world together, even when they are apart.

“It’s time for new creators across the world to make their next image matter and use their creative skills to capture and share their most joyful inspiring images from wherever they are.

"Join us in our mission to use the positive power of creativity to bring the world together, even when we are apart”, Byron Maxi, Huawei Ireland Country Director.

Open to Huawei owners, HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE 2020 will offer amateur smartphone photographers and visual storytellers who share their uplifting images, over 70 chances to win cash prizes of up to $10,000, with the most powerful images selected by a collection of the world’s leading photography experts.

There are six categories to celebrate the beauty and positive power of creativity:

HUAWEI has introduced video and storytelling categories to recognise how modern media formats can help users to create new, unique and powerful narratives.

HUAWEI is encouraging entrants to explore different perspectives to discover the diversity and beauty of life, with six distinct categories.

 Near Far: Use your smartphone camera to capture hidden gems and different perspectives – whether you’re inside or out.

 Good Night: Capture fun moments at night or in a low light environment. Reflect the atmosphere of the moment and get creative.

 Hello, Life! A picture is worth a thousand words – so capture and share the emotion or inspiration you take from your everyday.

 Faces: Experiment with identity and the power of portrait photography. Capture the faces of those closest to you.

 Live Moments: Shoot and produce a short video or mobile movie of up to 10 minutes. Express your creativity and share positive stories in the form of moving

images.

 Storyteller: Use a set of photos to express emotions to tell your personal story. Story must include 3-9 images.

Paying tribute to every wonderful moment

HUAWEI NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2020 encourages mobile photography enthusiasts to create freely – whenever and wherever they are. Capturing artistic inspiration and sharing the beauty of life, participants also have many chances to win incredible rewards, including HUAWEI’s latest flagship device, the HUAWEI P40 Pro.

NEXT-IMAGE is the world’s largest smartphone photography and videography competition, and it received over 520,000 entries last year alone.

Winners decided by the best in the business

HUAWEI has invited some of the world’s leading photography experts to select the winners of its NEXT-IMAGE Awards 2020, with world-leaders across a variety of photography styles represented.

 Steve McCurry is a winner of numerous awards including the Robert Capa Medal, the National Press Photographer's Award, and four Jose Awards. A knight of French culture and art, McCurry’s photographed entitled “Afghanistan Girl” has become one of the most iconic and powerful works in the history of photography.

 Elizaveta Porodina, is a renowned fashion portrait photographer from Russia. A leading light in experimental fashion and fine art photography, Porodina’s work is famous for its use of alternative shapes and eye-catching colours.

 Reuben Krabbe is a Canadian extreme sports photographer, who uses creative photography techniques to display polarised styles and subjects such as solar eclipses. Krabbe will add energy and new possibilities to the judging panel.

 Karolina Henke is a well-known Swedish photographer with a unique visual narrative and artistic identity. Henke has an esteemed standing in the field of international fashion and art photography.

Andrew Garrihy, the global chief brand officer of HUAWEI Consumer Business, and Li Changzhu, vice minister of consumer strategy marketing department of HUAWEI CBG will also help to select the winning entries.

Entry methods:

1. Official website channel: https://consumer.huawei.com/ie/campaign/next-image-2020/

2. Instagram: Post photos taken with HUAWEI smartphones to Instagram with the hashtag

#HuaweiNextImageIE

For more information on NEXT-IMAGE 2020 and how to enter, please visit the official website of the tournament HERE.