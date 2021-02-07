Contact

IRISH COLUMN: Learn how to speak Irish quickly and simply

Ó Thús go Deireadh leis an Dálach

Irish language

Learn how to speak Irish quickly and simply

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Frásaí Coitianta (frassee cutchanta) – Common Phrases

A few days ago I was ag amharc ar an teiifís and saw a woman ag insint scéil about her local club.
Ámh it was not really a club ach a group of cairde who come together every Satharn to go ag snámh in the sea.
As the bean explained it began for her as a way to deal with lionndubh that she felt after the sudden death of a fear céile.
She was ar ndóigh broken-hearted and uaigneach. One day when she felt particularly low she had the idea that a swim san fharraige might reinvigorate her. It did.
She said that after ag cur suas leis the initial shock of ag rith into an t-uisce fuar that she felt better than she had in tamall iontach fada.
Perhaps the New Year is a time to challenge ourselves to help give us a new interest and energy.
That challenge could be a new hobby or past-time such ag foghlaim a new skill or teanga or perhaps renewing an existing interest in something such as Gaeilge.

GLUAIS
ag amharc ar an teiifís (igg ark err a tellifeesh – watching television
ag insint scéil (igg inshint scale) – telling a story
Ámh (ow) – however
ach (ah) – but
cairde (kerrja) – friends
Satharn (saharn) – Saturday
ag snámh (igg snaw)
bean (ban) – a woman
lionndubh (lundoo) – depression
a fear céile ( a far kayla) – her husband
ar ndóigh (err noy) – of course
uaigneach (oognyah) – lonely, scared san fharraige (san arigge) – in the sea
ag cur suas leis (igg cur sooas lesh) - putting up with
ag rith (igg ree) - running
an t-uisce fuar (a tishka foor) – the cold water
tamall iontach fada (tamal ainta fada) –a very long time
ag foghlaim (igg fohlim) teanga (change) – language
Gaeilge (galeigg) - Irish

FRÁSAÍ AN LAE (frasee a lay) – PHRASES OF THE DAY (3 phrases to practise)

1 Bhí mé ag caint (vee may igg kynch) – I was talking
2 Bhí sé ag snámh (vee may igg snawoo) – I was talking
3 Bhí mé sí ag rith (vee may igg ree) – I was talking
4 Tá tú ag amharc ar (ta to igg ork err) – You are looking at/ watching
5 Beidh siad ag insint scéil (Bay sheed igg inshinch skayill) – They will be telling a story

