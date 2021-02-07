IRISH COLUMN: Learn how to speak Irish quickly and simply

Frásaí Coitianta (frassee cutchanta) – Common Phrases

A few days ago I was ag amharc ar an teiifís and saw a woman ag insint scéil about her local club.

Ámh it was not really a club ach a group of cairde who come together every Satharn to go ag snámh in the sea.

As the bean explained it began for her as a way to deal with lionndubh that she felt after the sudden death of a fear céile.

She was ar ndóigh broken-hearted and uaigneach. One day when she felt particularly low she had the idea that a swim san fharraige might reinvigorate her. It did.

She said that after ag cur suas leis the initial shock of ag rith into an t-uisce fuar that she felt better than she had in tamall iontach fada.

Perhaps the New Year is a time to challenge ourselves to help give us a new interest and energy.

That challenge could be a new hobby or past-time such ag foghlaim a new skill or teanga or perhaps renewing an existing interest in something such as Gaeilge.

GLUAIS

ag amharc ar an teiifís (igg ark err a tellifeesh – watching television

ag insint scéil (igg inshint scale) – telling a story

Ámh (ow) – however

ach (ah) – but

cairde (kerrja) – friends

Satharn (saharn) – Saturday

ag snámh (igg snaw)

bean (ban) – a woman

lionndubh (lundoo) – depression

a fear céile ( a far kayla) – her husband

ar ndóigh (err noy) – of course

uaigneach (oognyah) – lonely, scared san fharraige (san arigge) – in the sea

ag cur suas leis (igg cur sooas lesh) - putting up with

ag rith (igg ree) - running

an t-uisce fuar (a tishka foor) – the cold water

tamall iontach fada (tamal ainta fada) –a very long time

ag foghlaim (igg fohlim) teanga (change) – language

Gaeilge (galeigg) - Irish



FRÁSAÍ AN LAE (frasee a lay) – PHRASES OF THE DAY (3 phrases to practise)

1 Bhí mé ag caint (vee may igg kynch) – I was talking

2 Bhí sé ag snámh (vee may igg snawoo) – I was talking

3 Bhí mé sí ag rith (vee may igg ree) – I was talking

4 Tá tú ag amharc ar (ta to igg ork err) – You are looking at/ watching

5 Beidh siad ag insint scéil (Bay sheed igg inshinch skayill) – They will be telling a story