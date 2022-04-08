Gardaí attend early-morning N15 crash

Gardai attended the road traffic accident at around 5.45am
Gardaí attended a single vehicle road traffic accident on the Ballybofey-Donegal Town road early this morning.
Emergency services attended the scene on the N15 road at McGrory’s Brae.
The crash occurred at around 5.45am, a Garda spokesperson confirmed to Donegal Live.
“No injuries were reported and the road remains open,” the spokesperson said.
