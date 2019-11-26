BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Naomh Conaill to take first Ulster club title on Sunday

Naomh Conaill’s bid for an Ulster Club title takes centre stage this week ahead of their Ulster final meeting with Down champions Kilcoo on Sunday next in Omagh.

I must say I’m really looking forward to the final. It is brilliant for Naomh Conaill and all associated with the club and the people of the parish.

But is also good for Donegal, and Donegal football. For the second year in a row we have a team challenging for an Ulster title.

The six million dollar question now is can Leo McLoone and company follow in the footsteps of Gaoth Dobhair and win a first Ulster championship? Personally, I think they can. I have been at all of their games since they came out of the group except for their last game against Clontibret. I missed that game because I was floored with a bug but I saw it on the telly.

They are a good side and have really improved as the championship progressed and they have really earned their corn. They are in the final on merit.

Kilcoo have dominated Down football for the best part of the last decade and I thought they would have won an Ulster championship by now.

But they haven’t. They have lost two finals. I watched them against Derrygonelly in their semi-final and being honest they were no great shakes.

If Derrygonnelly had a free-taker they would have won and they are no world beaters either. We would have played them and beat them a number of times in challenge games in the last couple of years.

But they are an experienced outfit and Mickey Moran has taken over as manager and Conleith Gilligan is coaching them.

Naomh Conaill are a serious outfit. They have a lot of good footballers and they have a very good defensive system. Overall they are set up well.

Ciaran Thompson and Leo McLoone have really gelled well in the middle of the field.

I was talking to the two of them at the county banquet on Saturday night and I could not help but notice Leo is as lean and in as good a shape as I have seen him in years.

He had a great game the last day against Clontibret. Young Eoghan McGettigan at centre half-forward is a very good player and big Charles McGuinness is having a very good season at full-forward.

He is a big powerful strapping young lad and he gives them a huge presence on the edge of the square. He’s a great outlet for the long, direct, route one ball.

The other thing about Naomh Conaill is that they have a very good bench. Dermot ‘Brick’ Molloy, John O’Malley and Ethan Byrne have all been used with great effect as impact subs in a number of games.

Strength in depth and players capable of coming off the bench and making an impact is so important in the modern game.

Naomh Conaill have used their substitutes well this year - both in the Donegal championship and in the two games in Ulster.

The subs could play a big part again in Sunday's final.

Banquet

Congratulations to all the award winners at the county banquet on Saturday night in the Abbey Hotel. It was good to see the Donegal ladies present and it was great to see a good turnout.

Finally, this week on a sad note, commiserations to former county chairman Pat Conaghan in Killybegs on the sad passing of his wife Mary, at the end of last week.

Commiserations also to the family of Jimmy McKelvey from Fintown, a former county-vice- chairman who was laid to rest on Sunday.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n- anamacha.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack