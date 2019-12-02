Lively Donegal GAA Convention expected with big hitters fighting for Central Council post

It looks as if the Donegal GAA Convention to be held on Wednesday night of next week with the focus of attention on who will be Donegal's next delegate to Central Council.

Three officers will be stepping down having completed five years in their posts - secretary, Aideen Gillen; assistant secretary Declan Martin and Central Council delegate Seamus O Domhnaill.

It is learned that Declan Martin has been nominated to replace Aideen Gillen as Donegal Co. Secretary and he is the only nominee.

However, there have been no nominations for the position of Assistant Secretary, a post which carries a major work load of making fixtures. It is also one of the most important roles in the Co Executive.

Meanwhile, it is now clear that there will be a contest for the vacant Central Council delegate role. Four Masters Sean Dunnion, a former county chairman, has had his name linked and is nominated, but it has also emerged this week that both Ulster Council delegates Ed Byrne and PJ McGowan will be contesting the position.

Both have gone on the record that they will be going for the vacant post, which means that they will be vacating their Ulster Council posts, while Dunnion has also confirmed to the Donegal Democrat that he will be allowing his name go forward.

It also means that when both Ulster Council delegates put their name in the hat for the Central Council role, then there will be two further posts to be filled as the Ulster Council positions are filled before the Central Council vote.

Which will make for an interesting week in the lead-up to Convention on Wednesday, December 11.