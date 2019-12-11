Donegal Minor Ladies squad for 2020 season is announced

Donegal Minor Ladies team manager Greg Harkin has announced his squad for the new season.

The selection follows a series of trials held over the last number of weeks.

The Donegal Minor team coaches have thanked all those who attended trials. Players who made the final phase but who aren’t included in the panel will be kept on a reserve list and may be called up at a later date in the event of withdrawals or injuries.

The following players were selected:

Bronagh Gallagher (Naomh Conaill)

Holly Gillespie (MacCumhaills)

Orla Corry (Termon)

Louise Doherty (Naomh Columba)

Leah Gallen (MacCumhaills)

Megan Ferry (Milford)

Roisin Rodgers (Naomh Muire)

Ellie Barron (St Mary’s Convoy)

Orla McElchar (Red Hughs)

Sinead MacIntyre (St Eunan’s)

Blathnait Gallagher (Glenswilly)

Aoife Greene (St Naul’s)

Eimear Alcorn (Termon)

Caoimhe McGlynn (Glenfin)

Danielle McGinley (Glenfin)

Megan Ryan (Milford)

Catherine Campbell (St Naul’s)

Caoimhe Keon (Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon)

Erin Gallagher (Killybegs)

Aoife Corry (Buncrana)

Shauna Higgins (St Eunan’s)

Niamh McDonald (Moville)

Briana Doherty (Buncrana)

Niamh Walsh (St Eunan’s)

Beth Doherty (Buncrana)

Orla Keon (Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon)

Niamh Harkin (St Eunan’s)

Megan Havlin (Naomh Padraig Muff)

Katie Long (Glenfin)

Aoife Kelly (Termon)

Katelyn Doherty (Buncrana)

Laoise Ryan (St Eunan’s)

Ciara McGarvey (Termon)

Meanwhile details have been confirmed for the Ulster Minor Championship. Donegal will begin their campaign with an away match in Fermanagh on February 29.

Donegal's fixtures are as follows:

February 29 - Away to Fermanagh

March 14 - Home to Cavan

April 4 - Away to Derry

April 11 - Home to Antrim

Ulster Schools All-Stars

Elsewhere four players from Donegal have been selected on the Ulster Schools All-Star panel which was announced on Tuesday.

Niamh Harkin (Loreto, Letterkenny), Megann Ferry (Loreto Community School, Milford), Niamh McDonald (Moville Community College) and Kate McClenaghan (Moville Community College) will represent Ulster in the Interprovincials in January.