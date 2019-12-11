County Board treasurer reports increase in fundraising income and gate receipts

Donegal GAA spending on county teams has dropped back below the €1m mark according to the 2019 accounts.

The cost of running Donegal teams in football and hurling in 2019 came in at €949,270. This is down from the previous year’s figure of €1,007,170.

The bulk of the savings was made in player travelling expenses which came to €213,668, compared to €271,849 in 2018.

The figures were disclosed by Donegal treasurer Alan Boyd in the audited accounts for the year presented to Wednesday night’s Donegal annual convention in Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey.

Overall, the cost of running the county’s GAA affairs in 2019 was down slightly on the previous year at €1,393,052 compared to €1,411,939.

However, due to a big increase in fundraising, income exceeded expenditure by €311,430. This is a massive €304,000 increase on the 2018 figure.

“We have stabilised the finances by cutting back on expenses and by a big increase in fundraising activities, sponsorship, commercial income and gate receipts ,” said Alan Boyd.

The profit for the year was on an income of €1,704,482, up from €1,419,206 on the 2018 figure.

Gate receipts, the take from the Allianz National Football League, fundraising and commercial were the big ticket earners for the Donegal board in 2019.

Gate receipts (club games) hit the €200,000 mark for the first time and showed an increase of €66,604 on last year.

“The increase in gates was due to the three game marathon Senior Championship final meeting of Naomh Conaill and Gaoth Dobhair.”

The take from the Allianz Football League (Donegal won Division Two) was €81,749, up just over €14,000 on the previous year.

Fundraising activities organised by the Donegal board showed the greatest increase, up to €203,802, an increase of over €109,000 on the 2018 figure.

“The funding raising committees in Dublin and London, driven by the county chairman Mick McGrath, have done a brilliant job and they are making a big push now with our house draw,” said Boyd.

Commercial income which is made up of income from sponsorship, central council grants, advertising, royalties and license is now the board’s biggest earner.

The accounts revealed for the year just gone show commercial income came to over €600,000 at €606,956. This is an increase of just shy of €90,000 on 2018.

The figures also revealed that significant inroads had been made into historic debtors which was revealed in last year’s accounts and stood at a worryingly high level.

The debtors was reduced by just over €121,000 from €603,299 down to €482,278.

However it is still significantly high and overall current liabilities exceed current assets by €191, 241.