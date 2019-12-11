Donegal GAA Chairman slams Croke Park over suspension of county secretary

Donegal County Chairman Mick McGrath slammed Croke Park tonight for the manner in which they dealt with outgoing Secretary Aideen Gillen during the year.

Ms Gillen was suspended for two months by Croke Park, due to what Mr McGrath described as an “administration mix-up.”

In his address to tonight's Donegal GAA Convention in Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey, he said: “I have already expressed my disappointment on the way that Croke Park treated an admission of administration mix-up, with a heavy- handed approach, and to treat a voluntary officer in such a fashion was not acceptable."

He said Ms Gillen was understandably absent from the meeting because of the recent death of her husband Martin.

"But we shall join in thanking you for your service to our Association over the past five years," the chairman said.

“I congratulate Aideen Gillen for her report which is a record of events in 2019.

“It’s factual, informative and outlines many areas of record that has occurred this year.”

The chairman told the Convention that the senior football team brought great joy to the county by claiming back to back Ulster titles.

He added that a “list of injuries came at the wrong time as the Super 8 and All-Ireland Quarter-Finals.

“Thank you to Declan Bonner and his players and backroom team for their commitment and achievements."

He told the County Convention that “our finances are in a manageable situation.”

“I appreciate that the Treasurer has contacted all our creditors and outlined a policy of transparency and communication.

“Regular meetings with our bankers and the Finance Department in Croke Park has brought the correct professional attributes to our accounting policies, and this must be maintained going forward."

On another note, the chairman said that Donegal will be moving into the new GAA Centre in Convoy shortly.

“But there is still much to be done and we really need a person in each club area to lead out on ticket sales and draw awareness over the next few months.

“Let’s pull together and show our players of today and tomorrow that we can build a GAA home to be proud of in Donegal.

“Let’s not be afraid of that challenge, but meet it with the strength that we have.”

He paid tribute to Development Officer David McLoone who “has been under extreme pressure in the construction of our new building in Convoy, as well as his other tasks.

“He has shown his true skills in overseeing a gigantic, voluntary project.

“I know he above all will be delighted when the key is turned."

And, he complimented the CCC under chairman Frankie Doherty that has succeeded in a completion of fixtures for the season and they are to be congratulated in that achievement.

“I would like to see the area of midweek games and replays reviewed, as players back at college and working outside the county have difficulty in meeting that demand."