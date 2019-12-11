COUNTY CONVENTION: Donegal GAA has a new County Secretary

Donegal GAA has a new county secretary following the election of Declan Martin to the position at tonight’s County Convention.

The Naomh Muire club man who had just completed five years as assistant secretary was elected to the position unopposed. He was the only nominee to the position which was vacated by the outgoing secretary Aideen Gillen. Ms Gillen had completed five years in the position and stood down under rule.

Outgoing officers, chairman Mick McGrath, vice-chairman Frankie Doherty, treasurer Alan Boyd, assistant treasurer Paddy Tinney, PRO John McEniff, development officer David McLoone, Oifeach Gaeilge agus Cultúr Fergus McGee and coaching officer Conor McDermott were returned unopposed.



Former chairman Sean Dunnion was elected the county’s new representative on the central council in Croke Park. In a three way contest he defeated Ed Byrne and PJ McGowan.

It took two rounds of votes to fill the position. Ed Byrne topped the poll on the first count with 66 votes, Sean Dunnion 55 and P J McGowan 37.

Sean Dunnion was elected on the distribution of PJ McGowan’s vote.

The final vote was Sean Dunnion 80 and Ed Byrne 76. The total valid poll was 161 and the quota was 81.

He will replace the outgoing representative Seamus O’Domhnaill who had completed his five year term.



The position of assistant secretary was not filled.



The Donegal officer board for 2020



Charman - Mick McGrath

Vice- Chair - Frankie Doherty

Secretary -Declan Martin

Asst sec - Vacant

Treasurer - Alan Boyd

Asst treasurer - Paddy Tinney

PRO -John McEniff

Development Officer - David McLoone

Oifigeach Gaeilge agus Cultúir - Fergas McGee

Coaching officer - Conor McDermott

Central Council - Sean Dunnion

Ulster Council - P J McGowan and Seamus O’Domhnaill



Ulster Council

Delegate to Ulster Convention - Brendan Kelly

Delegate to National Congress - Frankie Doherty