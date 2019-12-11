COUNTY CONVENTION: Donegal GAA has a new County Secretary

Contact
County Board officials at Wednesday night's meeting in Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey PICTURE: GERALDINE DIVER
Donegal GAA has a new county secretary following the election of Declan Martin to the position at tonight’s County Convention.
The Naomh Muire club man who had just completed five years as assistant secretary was elected to the position unopposed. He was the only nominee to the position which was vacated by the outgoing secretary Aideen Gillen. Ms Gillen had completed five years in the position and stood down under rule.
Outgoing officers, chairman Mick McGrath, vice-chairman Frankie Doherty, treasurer Alan Boyd, assistant treasurer Paddy Tinney, PRO John McEniff, development officer David McLoone, Oifeach Gaeilge agus Cultúr Fergus McGee and coaching officer Conor McDermott were returned unopposed.
Former chairman Sean Dunnion was elected the county’s new representative on the central council in Croke Park. In a three way contest he defeated Ed Byrne and PJ McGowan.
It took two rounds of votes to fill the position. Ed Byrne topped the poll on the first count with 66 votes, Sean Dunnion 55 and P J McGowan 37.
Sean Dunnion was elected on the distribution of PJ McGowan’s vote.
The final vote was Sean Dunnion 80 and Ed Byrne 76. The total valid poll was 161 and the quota was 81.
He will replace the outgoing representative Seamus O’Domhnaill who had completed his five year term.
The position of assistant secretary was not filled.
The Donegal officer board for 2020
Charman - Mick McGrath
Vice- Chair - Frankie Doherty
Secretary -Declan Martin
Asst sec - Vacant
Treasurer - Alan Boyd
Asst treasurer - Paddy Tinney
PRO -John McEniff
Development Officer - David McLoone
Oifigeach Gaeilge agus Cultúir - Fergas McGee
Coaching officer - Conor McDermott
Central Council - Sean Dunnion
Ulster Council - P J McGowan and Seamus O’Domhnaill
Ulster Council
Delegate to Ulster Convention - Brendan Kelly
Delegate to National Congress - Frankie Doherty
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.