Irish language awards handed out to ten Donegal clubs

The President of the GAA, John Horan, presented Joe McDonagh awards to representatives from ten Donegal clubs in Croke Park on Saturday.

The Joe McDonagh Foundation is a support service provided by Glór na nGael and the Gaelic Athletic Association for clubs wishing to further the Irish language in their community.

The Donegal clubs who received medals were:

Bonn Airgid (silver):

• Bun an Phobail

• Charn Domhnaigh

• Bun Cranncha CLG

• Naomh Adhamhnáin CLG

Bonn Cré-umha (bronze):

• An Beart

• Cloich Cheann Fhaola

• Naomh Columba

• Na Ceithre Máistir

• Gleann tSuilí

• Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn