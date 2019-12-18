New Buncrana boss says backroom team will bring greater level of professionalism to club

Newly-appointed Buncrana manager Gary Duffy says the calibre of his backroom team could be the key to the club's success going forward.



The former Donegal U17 boss was ratified as Malachy McCann's replacement at a committee meeting on Monday night, and he has wasted no time bringing in the personnel that he believes will drive the senior men's team to better things.



He told Donegal Live: "The most important thing is to get a structure in place that will enable us to compete at a higher level, and for that to happen there needs to be a greater level of professionalism and discipline.



"I'm delighted to have Damien McIntyre in from Naomh Padraig Muff. We have worked closely together on county teams for a number of years, and his statistical analysis is a massive plus.



"In addition we have Sean Noonan and Sean Clerkin, and John Doherty will be coming on board - for me this is a key appointment.

"John is a former player who played senior championship. He captained our first minor team in 2000 and was integral in paving the club's way into senior football.

"John was one of the driving forces for the club as a player, and I believe he can now do the same as a coach."

Philip and Eoin McGonigle, who were part of Malachy McCann's backroom team last season, are to stay on under Duffy.

Having won the junior county title, Buncrana will be back up in the intermediate ranks next year, and Duffy says one of the main aims is to integrate the club's raft of promising young talent fully into the senior set-up.



"There's still a degree of learning to be done. It's a matter of sitting down with the players now and looking at our goals and targets for the coming years.

"We have so much young talent at the club, and it's key that they are integrated into the side and that we give them a platform to succeed in the not too distant future."



