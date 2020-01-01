BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Roll on 2020: Donegal should aim for All-Ireland semi-final in August

We can forget about 2019 and we should all be looking forward to 2020 with great hope as Donegal followers.

We left it behind us in Castlebar last year with a less than satisfactory performance. Mayo were hungrier but we have them now in the first round of the league on Saturday, January 25 in MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey and it gives us a good chance to set the record straight.

It would be nice to put one over on them in that opening game and winning our home games will be important in the league. We have four home games and can get enough points to make sure we are comfortable in Division One. There will be new players on both sides for that game, but we should be aiming to get off to a winning start.

If you don't get early points on the board in the league then you can find yourself behind the eight ball.

From what I gather we are in good shape. We have brought in a few new players and they will get their chance in the two McKenna Cup games which get us underway on Sunday next in MacCumhaill Park, when we entertain Monaghan and we then travel to Celtic Park on the following Wednesday night for a game with Derry.

It was sad to hear about the injury to young Oisin Gallen and with nature of the injury, he really has to be rested. It's important that he kept on ice for a period of time until he is absolutely ready for his return.

But overall, we are not too badly off up front. We have plenty of score takers. We should have Patrick McBrearty back towards the end of the month and even though he might not have had much football, he always keeps himself in good shape.

It will be nice to see some of the new players who were brought in to the panel, the likes of Andrew McClean of Kilcar, who is similar in nature to Ryan McHugh, a fast attacking player, who is good on the ball. Another I will be looking out for is Conor O'Donnell, the older brother of Niall, who has been playing very well at club level for St Eunans. It will good to see young Niall O'Donnell back in action too as he finished the year well.

We have a lot to look forward to and there is good size in the team. It will be important to get Jason McGee back too. He has got size and can take a score.

But what is most important is that the hard work is put in now before the start of the championship in May, and we will always remember that it is Tyrone in the opening game in MacCumhaill Park.

The first goal has to be the retention of the Ulster Championship and the Anglo Celt Cup. It will be a three in-a-row, which would be another milestone for a Donegal team.

Winning Ulster gives you straight access to the Super 8s and that has to be the second goal, whatever way we get there. However, the real goal has to be to go one step further than the last two years and reach the All-Ireland semi-final. We have to be playing in Croke Park in August.

Once you get to the semi-final anything can happen. We are good enough to be involved at that level and we have no reason to fear anyone, Dublin, Kerry or whoever. We have the football talent and know-how.

Declan Bonner has a new set of players coming through now; Jim (McGuinness) had his set of players which culminated in the winning of the 2012 All-Ireland.

We need to keep that conveyor belt going. That's where it is at. It was good to see the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town winning the Loch an Iúir recently; it is good to see Gaelic football coming to the fore in that school once again; we have St Eunans playing in the MacRory Cup and we need to keep putting the work in.

There will be one other big change in 2020 - that is the changes to the rules, but I expect the players will acclimatise very quickly. That's what good players do. I would be more worried about the referees. They have the biggest problem and the new rules will add to them. It is not easy being a referee at the best of times.

Jim McGuinness RIP

I was saddened to hear of the death of Jim McGuinness snr over the Christmas period. He was very well known throughout the county and was a great supporter of the county team. He will be missed. Ar dheis Dé ar a hanam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Peter Campbell