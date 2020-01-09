Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two Donegal players selected on Danske Bank Football All-Star team

Loreto Milford gets first ever All-Star

All-Stars

Rory O'Donnell, Loreto Milford

Reporter:

Conor Breslin

Two Donegal players have been selected in the 2019/2020 Danske Bank Football All-Star team.

Loreto Community School, Milford’s Rory O’Donnell has been selected at midfield, while Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny) has been named at left-half-forward.

Shane O’Donnell follows in the footsteps of his older brother Niall, who won an All-Star in 2016/17 and is now studying at Maynooth University.

Shane O'Donnell in action for Donegal

Shane, who plays his club football with St Eunan’s, becomes the 11th student from St Eunan’s College to pick up a prestigious All Star. Sean Mc Ewen, Hugh Kerr, Mark McGowan, Michael Murphy, Ciaran Cannon, Sean Patton, Cormac Callaghan, Eoin O’Boyle, and Brian Diver have also been recognised at this level. 

Rory O’Donnell, who plays his club football with Milford, is the first player from Loreto Community School to receive an Ulster Schools All-Star.

Overall, a total of 16 Ulster school football All-Stars have come to the county of Donegal since its inception in 1988, with St Eunans leading with 11, followed De La Salle Ballyshannon with three, the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town with one and now Loreto Community School has been added to the list. 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie