Two Donegal players selected on Danske Bank Football All-Star team

Rory O'Donnell, Loreto Milford
Two Donegal players have been selected in the 2019/2020 Danske Bank Football All-Star team.
Loreto Community School, Milford’s Rory O’Donnell has been selected at midfield, while Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny) has been named at left-half-forward.
Shane O’Donnell follows in the footsteps of his older brother Niall, who won an All-Star in 2016/17 and is now studying at Maynooth University.
Shane O'Donnell in action for Donegal
Shane, who plays his club football with St Eunan’s, becomes the 11th student from St Eunan’s College to pick up a prestigious All Star. Sean Mc Ewen, Hugh Kerr, Mark McGowan, Michael Murphy, Ciaran Cannon, Sean Patton, Cormac Callaghan, Eoin O’Boyle, and Brian Diver have also been recognised at this level.
Rory O’Donnell, who plays his club football with Milford, is the first player from Loreto Community School to receive an Ulster Schools All-Star.
Overall, a total of 16 Ulster school football All-Stars have come to the county of Donegal since its inception in 1988, with St Eunans leading with 11, followed De La Salle Ballyshannon with three, the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town with one and now Loreto Community School has been added to the list.
