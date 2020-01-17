Donegal GAA clubcall - all the news from the county's GAA clubs

As the controversy over Donegal's non-appearance in the Dr McKenna Cup semi-final rumbles on, off the field, there's plenty happening among Donegal's GAA clubs.

Here's a round-up of this week's GAA clubcall:

REALT NA MARA

Bunotto: Results for January 9 - There was no winner of the Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 4 10 11 19. The 3 x €50 winners were Claudio Salvlato, Ballyshannon; Louise Treacy, Garrison; Rachel Connolly, Kinlough.

Next week's jackpot will be €4550.

Underage Training U6 Training resumes this week in the Magh Ene Hall on Tues at 6pm. This is due to a parent/teacher meeting on our normal day.

It is mandatory that a parent or guardian remains in the hall during the course of the session. Please bring €2 to cover the cost of the hall hire.

U8 Training takes place on Thursday at 6pm also in the Hall.Please bring €2 for the hire of the hall.

U10 Training commences on Wednesday January 22 at 7pm also in the hall .All Boys and Girls are welcome please spread the word.

Vetting /Child Protection Any person who intends helping out in any capacity with our Underage players must be Garda vetted.This is now done online and full details can be got from our Childrens Welfare Officers Noel Carr and Antoinette Delaney. It is also mandatory that anyone involved in the coaching of Underage players must have completed a child protection in sport awareness/safeguarding course. James Keaney has all the relevant information on this matter.

Ladies Training is starting back on Monday at 8pm in Magh Ene Hall for all girls U16's down to and including U12's. Please spread the word.

A reminder that last years player of the year trophies are to be returned ASAP to Choices, Shop or directly to Hannah Doherty.

Well Done Well done to Realt Senior Players Oisin Walsh and Matthew Duffy who were part of the Donegal U20 Squad who defeated Roscommon in the Leo Murphy Cup last weekend with Oisin hitting the winning score in a 1 point win. On Sunday Timmy Govorov and Matthew Duffy were on their respective winning IT Squads in the Sigerson Cup. They will now face each other in a historic quarter final in Sligo next Sunday at 2pm when Letterkenny IT play their hosts Sligo IT.

St Michaels

Sigerson Cup Well done to St. Michael’s players Michael Langan, Oisin Langan, Liam Kelly and Edward O’Reilly who were on the LYIT Panel that defeated Athlone IT in the Sigerson Cup last weekend.

Bingo The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was won by Kelly Gillespie Creeslough. The €75 was won by Seamus Boyce Carrigart.

This Month’s 50 Club Winners were: €65 Michael Dolan, Ards, €35 Patsy McGee Derryherriff and €25 Sally Hunter Ards.

Lotto There was no Jackpot winner on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were, drawn were 3,5,8,17,18,19. The Match 5 Winners was Pauline Boyle Castledoe. This week’s Jackpot will be €6100.

Minor Board U14 Boys training will be starting next Thursday, January 23 at 7pm in the clubhouse. For further details contact Hugh on 0864472068.



Aodh Ruadh

Football There is a meeting in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh this Saturday at 7pm for all those interested in playing reserve football this year. Please tell anyone you know who may not be on the WhatsApp group about this meeting. It would be great to have a competitive reserve team back in the club as a back-up to our senior team.

With Ballybofey rained off on Saturday, Ballyshannon stepped in at the last minute to host the under 20 Leo Murphy Development League clash between Donegal v Roscommon. Ballyshannon continued its run as a lucky venue for the county with the homesters enjoying a one point win before a decent crowd in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh.

Hurling The Juvenile Hurling Committee's presentation night will take place in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh on Saturday 25 January. This year we're delighted to have the National Hurling Development Manager, Martin Fogarty as our guest.

Martin was a selector and coach with Brian Cody's Kilkenny from 2005 to 2013, winning six All-Ireland senior hurling titles in that period.

He also managed Kilkenny to two All-Ireland under 21 titles and is recognised as one of the country's top hurling coaches. All welcome to what's sure to be a great night as we recognise the achievements of our underage hurlers.

LAST ONE STANDING With just over two weeks to the start of the National Football League be sure and get your entry into Last One Standing for your chance to win €300 and local bragging rights. Entry forms still available from any member of Juvenile Hurling Committee. Thanks to Liam Gallen of Mr G's for sponsoring this competition.

Ladies There is training for senior, minor and under 16 ladies in the Mercy Hall on Monday evenings from 8pm to 9pm. Players are asked to bring €2 to cover the cost of hall hire. Training also continues at Pro Fitness on Friday evenings from 8.30pm to 9.30pm.

Ireland Lights Up It's week two of Operation Transformation Ireland Lights up. We will meet this Thursday at 6.55pm for registration and head off shortly after 7pm. Participants are advised to wear hi visibility clothing.

It is the same route as last week with two laps of the mall track added for those who want to do it. It's around 4.5k - or 3.8k without the two laps. Winners of the Healthy Ireland goodie bags were Ann Drummond, Bridie Killalea and Robyn Matthews. Collect them at registration this Thursday.

Keep an eye on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page for updates on how our three leaders, Cyril Brennan, Aidan Murray and Susanna Brennan are getting on. For more information check out the Operation Transformation website.

Well done Joe! Big congratulations to one of our absent sons, Joe Donagher, who has been awarded the Damian Meehan Memorial award by Donegal New York. Joe is a proud member of the Donegal Association and Donegal New York football club. A successful restaurateur in the city, he has helped many young Irish along the way in his business. He has also been a generous sponsor of Donegal New York down through the years. He will receive his award at the Donegal New York dinner dance on January 25th.

Abbey Centre Bingo Last week's €400 jackpot was won by Sheena Newell of Ballyshannon. Sharon Kelly won the stand-up game prize of €150. Winners of the €100 houses included Karen Gallagher, Helen Coughlin, Marion Matthews, Teresa McCaffrey and Kathleen O’Connor, whilst €70 houses went to Monica Quinn, Vincent Keown and Michael Maguire. There was no winner of the winter snowball so it rolls to €750 this week. Bingo as usual this Friday night at 9pm at the Abbey Centre with a great €2,400 prize fund. Books just €10.

Lotto Congratulations to Olivia Magee who won this week's lotto jackpot of €9,800. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 4, 5, 15, 17 and 18. Next draw is in The Bridgend Bar with a jackpot of €1,000 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG.

St Nauls

ACADEMY Our academy commences this Saturday at Inver Community centre, 9.15am to 10 am for junior infants and 10 to 11 for senior infants and first class.

IRELAND Lights up Thank you to everyone who joined us on Thursday evening . Unfortunately due to weather conditions Monday’s walk had to be cancelled but we will be back on Thursday leaving the community centre at 7 pm. Everyone is welcome so please join us and make it yet another enjoyable evening.

REGISTRATION Membership is now open on club force, the link can be found on our Facebook page. We will have a registration night in the clubhouse in due course.

slotto: Slotto draw for Sunday, January 4. Numbers drawn were 7 3 6 1 2 4 5 No winner. Consolation prize goes to Brendan Mc Gready. Next weeks jackpot is €1770.

DINNER DANCE The Presentation Dinner Dance takes place on Saturday, February 1s at 7.30pm in the Central Hotel, Donegal town. Tickets are €30 each and are available from the executive and Londis Mountcharles.

Seniors The club wish to welcome Barry Doherty as our senior men’s manager for the season and wish him well for the season.

Naomh Brid

lotto There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €4,750. The winning numbers were 6, 7, 8, 13 & 19. The €25 winners were Teresa Walsh, John Gallagher, Sheila Fawcett & Eamon Mccalliog and the on-line winners were Brian McMonagle and Declan Gallagher. The next draw will take place in The Bay Bush Bar on Jan 20.



Killybegs

Ireland Lights up Once again the GAA in partnership with RTE'S Operation Transformation, is looking to bring together communities across the 32 counties to enjoy healthy walks in the safe, bright, environs of their GAA club.

Starting this Thursday, Jan 16 at 6pm at the training field in Fintra, all details are also on our facebook and twitter pages or contact Michelle Cunningham for further information. Everybody welcome!

membership Membership for 2020 is now being taken online.

Referee Recuitment 2020 Donegal GAA are currently recruiting new referees for the 2020 season. Training will commence on the last week of January and will last six hours in all. Each new referee will have a mentor and will only be required to referee underage games in their 1st year. If anyone in interested or would like more information please contact club referee Jimmy White on 0862352376.

Congratulations Well done to our Senior Ladies Player Claire Boyle on the birth of her baby boy. Best wishes to Claire, Anthony and Mila Rose.

kilotto Kilotto numbers were 13, 16, 22, 28. Next week, Jackpot is at €2,400.

No match 3 next week match 3 €240.00 if jackpot not won.

Bingo Monday, January 20 at 9pm in the Tara Hotel.



An Clochan Liath

bingo Winners from this week’s Dungloe GAA club Bingo: €160 Mary Jo Bonner, Tuberkeen; €130 Maria Boyle, Nairn; €100 Caitlin Boyle, Cranaguige; €100 Isobel Gallagher, Leitir; €90 Jamsie Byrne, Maas.

lotto Results from the weekly lotto, Winning numbers 1,3, 17, 20. No winner, next week's jackpot is €4,300.

There were 5 x €20 Winners, Ann Houston, Cleendra, Paddy Quinn, Dungloe, Bridie Melly, Drimlaghdruid, Dee Carolan, Paul Gillespie, Craghyboyle.

agm Following our recent AGM and last week's monthly meeting for January, the following were ratified as club officers for 2020: Chairperson: Enda Bonner; Vice Chairperson : James O Hagan; Secretary : Patrick McGowan; Assistant Secretary : Charlie Ferry; Treasurer : Mairead Boyle; Assistant treasurer : Adrian Alcorn; Coaching Officer : John Ward; Child Protection Officer : Sean Sharkey; Designated Liason person : Cormac Hartnett; PRO : Adrian Alcorn; Health and Wellbeing officer : Ronan Brennan; Oifigi Cultur agus Teanga : Eugene McGarvey; Club House committee Chairman : Paul O Donnell; Registrar : Karen Boyle.

The position of Parks Committee Chairperson remains unfilled. This is a very important position within the club so if there is anyone interested in taking on this role, please contact any of the club officers listed above for further information.

Cloughaneely

Lotto Uimhreacha na seachtaine 2,5,12,15,17,19! Níor bhain aon duine an pota óir. Comhghairdeas le Chloe Gleeson a bhaineann €100! Tá €5,200 sa phota óir anois.

Senior Manager Congratulations to Michael Lynch who has been ratified as senior manager for 2020. We wish him and his team the very best for the year ahead.

Callum Friel Fundraiser CLG Chloich Cheann Fhaola in conjunction with Coiste Forbatha an Fhalcarrach (Falcarragh Parish Development Association) are organising a one day Astro tournament to raise funds for Callum Friel from our neighbouring club Naomh Míchael.

Callum and his family are well known to many of us here in our parish and we’d like to support them in anyway we can during this time.

The tournament will be limited to 8 teams (max of 10 players per team) with an entry fee of €100 per team. The tournament will be taking place on Feb 1 at Ionad Naomh Fíonnán.

To register a team, or if you have any further queries, please contact 086-6031176.

Robert Emmets

agm We were due to hold our reconvened Agm last evening (Wednesday) in the clubhouse.

LOTTO & BINGO Lotto numbers were 11-17-19-26. No Lotto jackpot winners or match 3 winners. Next week’s jackpot is €4750.

Bingo as usual this Friday at 9pm with a snowball of €1,880. As we will be on new books patrons are advised to bring a bingo board with them.

DEFIBRILLATOR A short public meeting will be held in St. Mary's Hall in Castlefinn on Thursday at 7.30pm to discuss the management and location of the community defibrillator which is an important piece of lifesaving equipment for our area. All welcome.

Malin

Club Dinner Dance The annual club presentation dinner dance will take place in The Ballyliffen Lodge on Friday, February 7.

As always the yearly event is a great opportunity for all our members of the community to get together, let their hair down, socialise and celebrate our success over the past 12 months. Music on the night will be provided by Gary Fitzpatrick. More details will be available in the coming days, so mark the diary and get the babysitter booked.

Charity Spinathon Malin GAA are running a 24 Hour Charity Spinathon Cycle for 3 Club Member Families and their causes.The Niall Gallagher Family Fund, Lorraine Miller Family Fund and The Ronald Mc Donald House Charity on behalf of Danai Ward’s Family.

The cycle will start at 12pm on Saturday, February 1 and we will pedal on until 12pm on Sunday 2 with the event taking place in the Malin GAA Get Fit Gym.

We have up to 10 bikes that we want to be constantly pedalling on, 30 minutes per person, we also have 2 easily accessible bikes, for young and old.No level of fitness needed. You decide what pace you want to go.Donations will be taken on the day. €10 per participant.If you would like to raise extra funds, there will be donation sheets available from the gym

Lotto Congratulations to Sadie and Bill Monagle, Dunegard on winning this weeks lotto jackpot of €850. Sequence drawn was 5-7-4-6-3-2-1. €50 seller’s prize goes to Niamh Monagle. Next week’s lotto jackpot returns to €500

Underage Training Under 6s are back in action on Sunday mornings from 10 to 11. For more information contact Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180

Under 8 boys training takes place on Saturday mornings from 10.45 to 12. Contact Martin Lafferty 087 6461883

Under 8 and Under 10 girls return on Saturday morning in the gym at 9.30. Contact Neil Mc Gilloway on 0868122155.

The Under 10 boys training takes place on Sunday from 11.15 to 12.30. €2 per session and please bring gear suitable for both indoor and outdoor training. Contact Shaun McLaughlin (F) on 086 8521166.

The Under 12 boys have their first session of the year on Tuesday from 7.15 to 8.30. Contact Kevin McGeoghegan 086 3700692

The Under 14 boys start back on Thursday at 7.15, contact Danny Lafferty.

The Under 16s train on Friday evenings at 6.45 on Friday contact Pat McLaughlin (F).

While the minor boys training takes place on Monday at 7.00 and Fridays at 5.30. Contact Paul Gallagher 087 2259592.

Underage Presentations The Underage Presentations for the 2019 season take place on Sunday, January 19 at 5pm downstairs in the clubhouse. Special guests on the day will be Donegal Players Jamie Brennan and our very own Aoife McColgan. We would encourage as many parents and guardians to come along and show their support for our junior members.

Ladies Adult Team After an absence of a few years, we are hoping to field an adult side once again. In relation to this, there will be a meeting on Friday evening in the clubhouse at 7.30. There hasn't been a team for a number of years but it's a massive gap in the Club and it would be fantastic to see a Ladies Team line out again. If you would be interested or know of anyone interested in playing, please get in touch with Maria on 0877763679.



Urris

Club Iorras 50/50 winners for Jan: €1,000- Oliver and Yvonne Walsh, Urrismana. €500- Aaron Devlin, Boharna.

€100 by 5: PJ and Bridget McDaid, Isle of Doagh. Gary Doherty (T), Boston. Conor Friel, Dunaff. Madge, Deirdre and Marie Grant, Tornabratley. Mickey McDonald, Tams Bar, Clonmany.

Lotto Results: Numbers picked, 17, 18, 20 and 24. As no winner jackpot rises to €1,520 next week. €15 winners; Shauna Doherty, Craignagore, Clonmany; Mary and Clare Crua, Culdaff; Danny Doherty, 19 Gaddyduff; Marie and Nuala, C/o Bingo; Neil Doherty (JS), Letter.

Membership 2020: Club Membership is now open for 2020. Club members will also have first preference for Donegal tickets for the coming season.

Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Edward McLaughlin or any committee member.

Letterkenny Gaels

dinner dance The Club Dinner Dance will be held in the Arena 7 on February 8 with music provided by Martin Orr. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased by contacting Michael on 0877797292 or Mark on 0872931458.

Registration This year the Club have moved the registration process over to the online sports management company, Clubforce. Club members will receive emails in the coming weeks in relation to this and are encouraged to download the app and complete their registration.

indoor trainingIndoor underage hurling training continues every Thursday in the LYIT sports hall from 7-8pm. Contact 086 840 5785 for more details.



Na Dúnaibh

lotto Torthaí Lotto CLG Na nDúnaibh ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. Na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh ná: 4 5 15 agus 17.

Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo: Katie Mhic Laifeartaigh, an tArd Bán agus Caoimhín Ó Buiadhe, Carraig Airt. Chuaigh an duais tinrimh chuig Nial Ó Cuilinn agus duais an díoltóra chuig Madge Bn Uí Dhubhaigh, an Mhuirleog.

Beidh an tarraingt ar an tseachtain seo chugainn in Óstán na Trá agus tá €7,100 sa phota óir.

TrainingTraining for Under-10’s, boys born 2010/2011 commenced on Wednesday Jan 8, 6.30pm to 7.40pm and continues each Wednesday until further notice. The training will be outside under lights so please ensure the children dress accordingly.

AGM Ag cruinniú cheann bliana CLG Na nDúnaibh a bhí ar siúl san ionad oíche Dhomhnaigh ba seo na príomh oifigigh a roghnaíodh: Cathaoirleach: Eoin Ó Beirn; Cisteoir: Ristéard Ó Conghaile; Rúnaí : Hugo Mac Laifeartaigh.

Beidh cruinniú ag Bord na nÓg agus ag coachálaithe faoi – aois in Ionad CLG oíche Aoine ag a 7 a chlog.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results Numbers: 3, 7, 14, 15, 22. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Seán McElwaine, Corry. Next week’s Jackpot: €1200.

Operation Transformation Massive thanks to the 124 people who showed up last Thursday for our first walk! Well done everyone!

We will continue the weekly walk every Thursday at 6.30pm at Traigh a Locha (portacabin beside pitch) for sign in and weigh-in (optional, performed by a public health nurse) then starting our walk at 7pm!

The walk is open to all ages, members and non-members alike - and it’s free! They will take place every week up until February 27 so please join us any Thursday that suits! Please note: No pets allowed.

Sigerson Cup success Well done to Letterkenny IT on a brilliant victory on Sunday and in particular to Mark Mc Ateer who featured in the second half. Both Mark and Bernard Mc Gettigan are part of the LYIT Sigerson Cup panel and we wish them well in the next round against Sligo IT.

Membership 2020 Membership rates are as follows: Senior Playing Members Adult Player Membership - €80; Student Membership - €60; Underage 1st Child - €50; 2nd and subsequent children from the same family - €25; Children under 10 - €25; Non Playing Adult Membership - €40. We will be holding only one registration evening this year, and it’s imperative that everyone planning to play for the club in 2020 registers on February 1. Alternatively, registration is now open online.



