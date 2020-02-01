Late goal gives Donegal dramatic win in Division One after long trip south

Contact
A late goal, deep into stoppage time from Emma McCroary enabled Donegal to pick up their first points in this year's Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One.
Having lost to Mayo last week, Donegal made the long trip to Dungarvan and eventually bagged the points as it finished Donegal 2-10, Waterford 1-11.
Earlier Caroline Sharkey got Donegal's other goal and once again Geraldine McLaughlin was to the fore. Donegal had led 0-5 to 0-4 at the break.
