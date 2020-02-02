Donegal bounce back with big win over Tyrone in Omagh

Donegal got their league ambitions back on track with a power-packed performance and a big win over Tyrone in the Allianz National Hurling League this afternoon in Healy Park.

Tyrone . . . 1-15

Donegal . . . 2-23

PJ McCarron and Dylan Duffy scored the goals, one in each half, as Donegal played with more fire and aggression than in their opening game against Armagh in O’Donnell Park last Sunday.

The Donegal side showed two changes from the team which lost to Armagh. Lee Henderson replaced the injured Gavin Browne and Bernard Lafferty replaced Michael Donoghue.

Donegal got off to a flying start. Playing with a stiff breeze at their backs they raced into a 0-5 to 0-0 lead in the opening eight minutes and before Tyrone opened their account.

Danny Cullen signalled Donegal’s intentions with the opening point inside ten seconds.

Coulter, Sean McVeigh with a monster point, Jack O’Loughlin and Gerry Gilmore all pointed for a rampant Donegal.

Conor Grogan opened the Tyrone account with the locals' first real attack in nine minutes. Damian Casey quickly added a second for Tyrone but Donegal resumed and thanks to strikes from Coulter, Gilmore and Cullen they had edged into a seven point, 0-9 to 0-2 lead by the 21st minute.

It got even better for Mickey McCann’s men two minutes later when big P J McCarron first-timed to the net for the game’s opening goal.

Coulter quickly added another close-in free for a 1-10 to 0-2 lead with a little over 12 minutes left in the half.

Casey with two frees brought the Tyrone total to 0-4 before he threw his side a lifeline with a fine goal. After winning possession close to the Donegal 20 metre line Casey powered his way past a number of defenders before beating Luke White at his left hand post.

The Donegal lead was now cut to seven, 1-11 to 1-4. But again the Donegal response was a positive one and the visitors outscored the locals by three points to one to take a nine point lead to the dressing room at half-time. Donegal led 1-14 to 1-5 at the break.

Bernard Lafferty with his second and Coulter from play extended the Donegal lead within two minutes of the restart to open up an 11 point lead.

But three Damian Casey pointed frees in quick succession reduced the margin to eight by the 40 minute mark.

And the margin was still eight with a little over a quarter hour to play. Casey and Lorcan pointed to cut the lead before Dylan Duffy with his first touch after being introduced struck for goal number two. The Buncrana man did well when put through by Danny Cullen.

Donegal now led 2-19 to 1-13 and with the clock ticking Coulter, Conor O’Grady and Michael Donoghue, two of the second half subs, landed the points as Donegal ran out 11-point winners.

DONEGAL: Luke White; Stephen Gillespie, Christopher McDermott, Padraig Doherty; Ciaran Finn, Sean McVeigh (0-1), Jack O'Loughlin (0-3); Danny Cullen (0-2) Joe Boyle; Lee Henderson, Gerry Gilmore (0-3), PJ McCarron (1-0); Bernard Lafferty (0-2), Ronan McDermott, Declan Coulter (0-10, 9f).

Subs: Michael Donoghue (0-1) for P J McCarron 55; Conor O’Grady (0-1) for R McDermott 56, Dylan Duffy (1-0) for Bernard Lafferty 58; Colm Flood for Joe Boyle 69. Ryan Hilferty for D Coulter 73.

TYRONE: Conor McElhatton; Dean Rafferty, Ruairi Devlin, Dermot Begley; Josh Ferguson. Chris Kearns, Tiarnan Morgan; Conor McNally, Lorcan Devlin (0-3); John McGuirk, Bryan McGuirk, Conor Grogan (0-1); Matthew Mulgrew, Damian Casey (1-11, f), Liam Armstrong.

Subs: Ryan Butler for J McGuirk, Padraig McHugh for J Ferguson, both h/t.

REFEREE: James Clarke (Cavan).