Letterkenny Credit Union provide sponsorship boost to Donegal Minor Ladies

Letterkenny Credit Union is providing financial support to the next generation of Donegal ladies gaelic footballers.

The community-run financial institution is backing the county U-18s in their campaign in what is an important year for female sport.

The 20x20 campaign – If she can’t see it, she can’t be it – is a nationwide movement to champion girls and women in sport.

It aims to increase participation, media coverage and attendance at games by 20% this year. The Donegal Minor girls take on Fermanagh in the first round of the Ulster Championship this Saturday (throw-in at Bawnacre, Irvinestown is 2pm).

Letterkenny Credit Union CEO Gordon Randles says his organisation believes it’s important to support the initiative through sponsorship.

“We sponsored the 2019 Minor girls team and we felt it was even more important to once again support the team of 2020, especially because of the campaign this year,” said Gordon.

“The dedication of our young girls pulling on the Donegal jersey deserves equal recognition to match the talent and ambition shown by them.

“Letterkenny Credit Union is at the heart of the community and is delighted to be able to help the Donegal Ladies Minor panel on their journey this year.”

County Minor manager Greg Harkin welcomed the funding. “The fantastic team at Letterkenny Credit Union is making an important statement with their financial support to our Donegal ladies minors this year,” said Greg.

“This recognition of the efforts put in by all the girls on the panel is really appreciated. Ladies football is run by a separate organisation from the GAA so we have to work really hard to get funding. That makes this support from Letterkenny Credit Union crucial for the season ahead.

“This is an important year for Ladies gaelic football with great work being done by our county development coaches and our club coaches right across Donegal to increase the number of girls and women playing gaelic football."

The Donegal LGFA has more than 3,400 members – just over 3,000 are players from Under 12s right through to Mothers & Others.

There are also county and regional development squads for U13s, U15s and U17s – as well as Championship teams at U14s, U16s, Minors and Seniors.

Letterkenny CU chairperson Ciaran Haran said: “We are very proud to support Donegal LGFA again in 2020.

“We wholeheartedly support the 20x20 vision to give female sports people the recognition and encouragement their efforts deserve.”