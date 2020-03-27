DONAL REID COLUMN: Out of a bad situation there will always be good things

Without fail, I always waken at sunrise. That doesn’t mean that I get up. Apparently, my body clock is functioning normally because this happens. As time progresses at this time of the year, I waken earlier and earlier every day and then as the sun rises later in the second half of the year, I waken later and later. Since I live on a (now) very busy third-class road, I hear the traffic passing from early morning. It peaks from 8am-9am. Of late, the road is much quieter. And I’m anticipating that it will get quieter still.

I live in the countryside and I love it. I’m blessed and every morning I thank God for everything that I have. I love quiet. Perhaps, it’s age. I rarely turn on the television. I prefer to read, get stuck into housework, go for a walk and think; especially for myself. Like many of you, I’ve been doing a lot of thinking recently. I know that there are people who will suffer horribly in these times of social distancing, especially in the city slums of India, in the favelas of Brazil, in the most densely populated area in the world; Gaza, and in the townships that are so familiar to me in South Africa.

We are a modern, affluent and well-off nation. We don’t struggle. Sure, we do have poverty and hardship but nowhere near the scale of the above -mentioned places. We have become accustomed to our luxuries and now we are out of that comfort zone where we are going to endure abnormality, economic hardship and mental unwellness. Fear of the virus may be more damaging than the virus itself. These are worrying times for all of us.

However, out of any bad situation, there are and will be many good things. I see this crisis as a time of cleansing both physically and mentally. Our earth and our minds have been polluted so much in recent years and perhaps now is an appropriate time to take stock.

I read recently where the fish and swans have returned to the canals in Venice. Nature will get a chance to rejuvenate itself and less pollutants in our crammed cities will lead to cleaner air. Our minds have been polluted, corrupted, dimmed and fooled for decades now and even longer.

Somebody sent me an email with the following attachment which says it all: “And the people stayed home. And read books, and listened, and rested, and exercised, and made art, and played games, and learned new ways of being, and were still. And listened more deeply. Some meditated, some prayed, some danced. Some met their shadows. And the people began to think differently. And the people healed. And, in the absence of people living in ignorant, dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways, the earth began to heal. And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again, they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images, and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully, as they had been healed”.

The world and Ireland need to heal. We cannot continue down this road of moral indifference. It’s not healthy to embrace those socialist leftist ideologies where we kill our innocent unborn, believe that there is no absolute truth, do what feels good to satisfy our own selfish desires, pretend that we can have multiple genders and stay silent about all of this.

We need heroes to stand up for what is right and true. The attack on the traditional family unit is unrelenting. We are all over the shop these days on what we believe about what a family should look like and behave like. Traditional families are the building blocks of any society. An attack on the family is an attack on morality.

I’m blessed to have been raised in the traditional family setting. The current epidemic will allow mothers and fathers to spend time with their children at home as a family unit. Most parents today are forced to work to service debt and because its about equality to have both parents working. I’m all for equality. At the moment, the grass is growing and the garden needs attending. There’s a lot of cleaning to do outside. My wife loves the new power-washer and wheelbarrow that she bought last year. While she walks about the garden singing and whistling, I’m toiling inside with the housework – cleaning, washing, ironing, cooking and reading.

I sincerely believe that we’ve had our eyes opened because of this virus. We’re forced to stay at home and stay safe. We have to find alternative ways to keep ourselves occupied. We all have financial worries too. It’s important that we all work together to help each other and adhere to the guidelines set out for by the HSE. It’s not a time to argue or fight but a time to stay calm. Perhaps we’re being called back to our faith. I don’t know.

My typical day starts with morning mass. It’s strange to watch it online these days but a grace still the same. This epidemic will end sometime and when it does, perhaps there’ll be a great change in our attitude to life and appreciate the simple thing in life.

As St. Padre Pio said: “Pray, hope and don’t worry”.