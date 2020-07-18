GAA: Shay Doherty the star as Letterkenny Gaels overcome N. Muire

Division 2 Section C Football League



Letterkenny Gaels 0-18

Naomh Muire 3-4



Letterkenny Gaels got their competitive season off to a fine start with a convincing win over Naomh Muire at a breezy Pairc na Gael on Saturday afternoon.

Shay Doherty, who gave a man of the match performance for the home side scoring nine points, opened the home team's account in the third minute and full forward Paddy Doherty made in two in the fifth minute.

Naomh Muire’s Danny Devlin who was showing well for the ball opened the Annagry boys account with a goal on seven minutes.

Gaels Midfielder Ciaran Cannon replied with a good point and Shay Doherty won a free to tap over on nine minutes. Danny Devlin and Brian Gillespie responded for Naomh Muire before Gaels were awarded a penalty which was well saved by Declan Ward in the Naomh Muire nets.

Shay Doherty then kicked four points on the trot and Paddy Doherty pointed for Gaels while Danny Devlin responded with a point for Naomh Muire to leave it Gaels 0-9, N. Muire 1-3 at the break.

Against the elements, the Gaels seemed to really take control of the conditions with Sean McDonagh, Paddy Doherty and Shay Doherty increasing the Gaels' tally.

However the lower Rosses men bounced back with two quick goals from Danny Devlin and Eoin Martin to level matters by the end of the third quarter.

After that Gaels took control as the visitors were reduced to 13 players and Conor Walker, Conor Browne Shay Doherty (2) Brian Diver and Ciaran Cannon completed the Gaels' scoring.



Letterkenny Gaels, J Carr, S Crosson, R Quinn, C Lynch, N Diver, D Hunter, B Diver, C Cannon, C Browne, A Diver, S Doherty, D O’Cathail, S McDonagh, P Doherty, C Walker, Sub C Cullen for C Lynch.



Naomh Muire, Íochtar Na Rosann: D Ward, T O’Donnell, H Martin, C Boyle, S Boyle, B Gillespie, D Ward, A O’Brien, T Lunny, D Ward, P McCafferty, U Boyle, E Martin, D Devlin F Doherty, Subs, C Cannon, D Boyle, O Boyle, F Gallagher, J O Donnell.



Referee: Leo Devenney (Naomh Colmcille).





