Donegal GAA results round-up - check how your local team did

How did your local team fare over the weekend as competitive action resumed.
Here is a round-up of the results
Divisional League Div 1 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), St Michael's 3-10 Termon 1-6
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair 4-15 Cloughaneely 0-7
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Glenswilly 3-12 Milford 1-13
Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Milford 0-6 Glenswilly 0-6
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), St Michael's 1-11 Termon 0-9
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair 5-10 Cloughaneely 1-7
Divisional League Division 1 Section B
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Kilcar 3-9 Killybegs 0-9
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Naomh Columba 0-11 Ardara 2-5
Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Kilcar 4-16 Killybegs 1-9
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Ardara 2-8 Naomh Columba 0-12
Divisional League Div 1 Section C
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-14 Glenfin 0-10
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 3-13 Bundoran 2-11
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), St Eunan's 4-14 Convoy 0-4
Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 4-17 Bundoran 1-3
Divisional League Division 2 Section A
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Naomh Bríd 0-11 Four Masters 0-5
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Naomh Ultan 1-15 Na Rossa 0-11
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Robert Emmets 3-9 Pettigo 2-5
Divisional League Division 2 Group B
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Malin 0-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-5
Fri, 17 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Buncrana 2-14 Burt 3-7
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Moville 1-14 Urris 1-14
Divisional League Division 2 Group C
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels 0-18 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 3-4
Sat, 18 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Red Hughs 3-18 Naomh Pádraig Lifford 1-4
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Dungloe 1-9 St Eunan's 0-9
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship grp b
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Carndonagh 4-14 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-9
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Four Masters 5-8 Letterkenny Gaels 1-6
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), St Eunan's 1-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-8
Sun, 19 Jul,
(Round: Round 1), Buncrana 0-15 Burt 1-8
