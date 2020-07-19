Donegal GAA results round-up - check how your local team did

How did your local team fare over the weekend as competitive action resumed.

Here is a round-up of the results

Divisional League Div 1 Section A

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), St Michael's 3-10 Termon 1-6

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair 4-15 Cloughaneely 0-7

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Glenswilly 3-12 Milford 1-13



Divisional League Div 1 Section A Reserve

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Milford 0-6 Glenswilly 0-6

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), St Michael's 1-11 Termon 0-9

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Gaoth Dobhair 5-10 Cloughaneely 1-7



Divisional League Division 1 Section B

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Kilcar 3-9 Killybegs 0-9

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Naomh Columba 0-11 Ardara 2-5



Divisional League DIV 1 Section B RESERVE

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Kilcar 4-16 Killybegs 1-9

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Ardara 2-8 Naomh Columba 0-12



Divisional League Div 1 Section C

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Sean Mac Cumhaill 0-14 Glenfin 0-10

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 3-13 Bundoran 2-11

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), St Eunan's 4-14 Convoy 0-4

Divisional League Div 1 Section C RESERVE

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 4-17 Bundoran 1-3

Divisional League Division 2 Section A

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Naomh Bríd 0-11 Four Masters 0-5

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Naomh Ultan 1-15 Na Rossa 0-11

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Robert Emmets 3-9 Pettigo 2-5



Divisional League Division 2 Group B

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Malin 0-12 Naomh Pádraig Muff 1-5

Fri, 17 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Buncrana 2-14 Burt 3-7

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Moville 1-14 Urris 1-14



Divisional League Division 2 Group C

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Letterkenny Gaels 0-18 Naomh Muire Lower Rosses 3-4

Sat, 18 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Red Hughs 3-18 Naomh Pádraig Lifford 1-4



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Dungloe 1-9 St Eunan's 0-9



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Junior Hurling Championship grp b

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Carndonagh 4-14 Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 0-9

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Four Masters 5-8 Letterkenny Gaels 1-6



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Senior Hurling Championship

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), St Eunan's 1-12 Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-8

Sun, 19 Jul,

(Round: Round 1), Buncrana 0-15 Burt 1-8