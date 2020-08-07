PREVIEW: Donegal Intermediate Championship contenders hope to make it two wins from two

The Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship continues this weekend with a number of close contests expected

Those who have title aspirations will be hoping to put wins back-to-back.

Cloughaneely were the only away winners in the first round, going to Shiels Park, Portsalon to defeat Gaeil Fhánada by three points. They were without county midfielder Jason McGee, and it is not known if McGee will be avaiable this weekend when they host Naomh Columba in Falcarragh.

McGee did play in the opening league game against Gaoth Dobhair but he was replaced in that game. Hopefully, he will be back on the field soon. Even without McGee Cloughaneely will be expected to win at home and put their chances of Intermediate success on track.

Naomh Columba put up a very good performance last week to account for Naomh Brid, but things went for them and Naomh Brid did have goal chances.

The aforementioned Naomh Brid host local neighbours Aodh Ruadh in Trummon on Sunday and when these teams have met in recent times, it has been a close affair. Like many games, it is a pity that the attendance is restricted as this would have been a very attractive local derby.

Malin lost out to Buncrana last weekend and will be hoping to get back on track when they host Naomh Colmcille on Sunday. Indeed, they have to win if they want to remain on the front foot in the competition.

Burt and Gaeil Fhánada are pointless after the first round so that will change this weekend and the losers will be in a spot of bother as regards making the quarter-finals.

Naomh Ultan host Lower Rosses side Naomh Muire and need a win to stay in the race, while Red Hugh's face a tough test as they host high flying Buncrana, who were in top form in their win over Malin on Sunday last.