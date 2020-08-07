Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

PREVIEW: Donegal Intermediate Championship contenders hope to make it two wins from two

PREVIEW: Donegal Intermediate Championship contenders hope to make it two wins from two

Nathan Boyle Aodh Ruadh and Darragh Brogan Naomh Brid

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

The Michael Murphy Sports Intermediate Championship continues this weekend with a number of close contests expected

Those who have title aspirations will be hoping to put wins back-to-back.

Cloughaneely were the only away winners in the first round, going to Shiels Park, Portsalon to defeat Gaeil Fhánada by three points. They were without county midfielder Jason McGee, and it is not known if McGee will be avaiable this weekend when they host Naomh Columba in Falcarragh.

McGee did play in the opening league game against Gaoth Dobhair but he was replaced in that game. Hopefully, he will be back on the field soon. Even without McGee Cloughaneely will be expected to win at home and put their chances of Intermediate success on track.

Naomh Columba put up a very good performance last week to account for Naomh Brid, but things went for them and Naomh Brid did have goal chances.

The aforementioned Naomh Brid host local neighbours Aodh Ruadh in Trummon on Sunday and when these teams have met in recent times, it has been a close affair. Like many games, it is a pity that the attendance is restricted as this would have been a very attractive local derby.

Malin lost out to Buncrana last weekend and will be hoping to get back on track when they host Naomh Colmcille on Sunday. Indeed, they have to win if they want to remain on the front foot in the competition.

Burt and Gaeil Fhánada are pointless after the first round so that will change this weekend and the losers will be in a spot of bother as regards making the quarter-finals.

Naomh Ultan host Lower Rosses side Naomh Muire and need a win to stay in the race, while Red Hugh's face a tough test as they host high flying Buncrana, who were in top form in their win over Malin on Sunday last.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie