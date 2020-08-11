Donegal GAA club issues statement after Covid-19 concerns

Contact
Bundoran GAA club (Realt na Mara) has issued a statement on its facebook page.
It read: "Last night due to a person indirectly involved with our club awaiting a Covid-19 test result we took the decision to suspend all activities in all age grades and codes pending the result of the test.
"This test thankfully has returned negative.
"The club has since returning to play adhered to GAA and HSE guidelines and the wellbeing of our members and community is paramount in everything we do."
