Clarification regarding chairman's comments on transfer of player

In relation to our story last week re the transfer of Michael Lynch to the Gaoth Dobhair club, we wish to state that the Gaoth Dobhair chairman Pearse Coyle is happy to clarify that nobody in the Hearings' Committee or the Donegal CCC did any wrong.
The statement only expressed disappointment with both bodies at the Gaoth Dobhair club not receiving the notice of appeal until the late hour of 8.10 on the Friday night - and the game in which the player took part was at half-time by that stage
A walk has been organised in Donegal to help provide aid and support for the injured and homeless in Beirut
