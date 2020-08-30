Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Killybegs edge out St. Naul's in local derby

Jack MacSharry drives Killybegs to victory

Killybegs edge out St. Naul's in local derby

Action from the St. Naula's - Killybegs game. Picture: Philip Mulligan

Reporter:

Gerry McLaughlin

Donegal Regional League

St Naul’s 2-7 

Killybegs 2-12 

A superb individual display by the fleet-footed Jack McSharry drove youthful Killybegs to victory in an entertaining tussle with neighbours St Nual’s. 

Marvellous McSharry struck 2-7 - both goals were of the highest quality in the opening half - and hit some fine points to garnish a great display. 

But, St Naul’s hit back through goalkeeper turned full-forward Gavin Mulreaney who responded with two of his own just after half-time to make for an interesting second half. 

It looked like Killybegs were cruising to victory when they deservedly led by 2-5 to 0-4 at the break. 

But Mulreaney’s quick brace, the second from a penalty left just a point between the sides. 

However Killybegs’ greater desire and fitness proved crucial with McSharry and Seamus Og Byrne getting the clinching points for the winners. 

Neither side were at full-strength with Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher not lining out for the winners, but Naul’s were weaker with Brendan McCole, Stuart Johnston, Michael Coughlan, Daniel Brennan, Daniel Meehan and most crucially Stephen Griffin, all absent for various reasons (mostly injuries) 

Stephen and Donna became the proud parents of a baby girl Gracie Rose last Thursday. 

Naul’s did welcome back Peadar Mogan who was injured earlier in the championship and he got a point but has much more to come 

Kyle Campbell opened the scoring with a point for Naul’s in the 2nd minute-but that was the only time they led. 

McSharry struck the first of his two goals when a long lob from Evan Broderick fell kindly for him and he blasted the ball to the net in the third minute and added a point 12 seconds later. 

The nippy John Rose pointed for Naul’s. 

Killybegs almost had another goal but Brendan McGuire’s goal bound effort was turned around the post by Caolan Gaffney. 

Veteran full-forward Daniel Breslin extended their lead in the 14th minute and the promising Thomas White replied with a free to leave Killybegs leading by 1-2 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter. 

Naul’s full-forward Gavin Mulreaney was proving to be a handful and he pointed from a free with Shaun Gorrell replying with a sweetly struck effort for the Fishermen. 

McSharry was flying and hit two points on the bounce as well as a cracking goal coming up to half time when he took a pass from Brendan McGuire, wove his way through and buried the ball in the back of the net for a great goal. 

That put Killybegs into a 2-5 to 0-4 lead and looking pretty comfortable. 

But this game turned on its head in the space of four minutes after the break. 

Firstly Mulreaney won a long lob and despite three Killybegs players around him, managed to find a way to slip the ball to the net in the 34th minute. 

It got even better for the home side four minutes later when it looked like John Rose or Gavin Mulreaney were adjudged to have been held back in the square and referee Val Murray’s whistle seemed to blow a fraction late for a penalty leading to frustration on the Killybegs bench. 

Mulreaney calmly slotted the penalty to the net via the post and suddenly the lead was reduced to 2-5 to 2-4. 

Killybegs were shaken but not unduly stirred and typically McSharry responded with a pointed free. 

Peadar Mogan left just a point in it in the 43rd minute, but McSharry and Seamus Og Byrne closed out the game with some fine points. 

Mulreaney and White replied for Naul’s. 

A deserved win for Killybegs who look fit and focused while Naul’s will be hoping to have a stronger line-out for the remaining matches 

ST NAUL’S: Cathal Charlton; Conor McBrearty, Enda Lynch, Caolan Gaffney; Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell, John Rose (0-1); Peadar Mogan (0-1), Lee McBrearty; Thomas White (0-2frees), Barry Griffin, Kyle Campbell (0-1); Cathal Lowther, Gavin Mulreaney (2-2,one pen, frees), Shane Conneely. SUBS: Brian McGroary for Kyle Campbell (36), Brendan Breen for Cathal Lowther (47),. 

KILLYBEGS: Anthony O’Hara; Cillian Gildea, Michael Callaghan; Ryan Carr, Shane Molloy, John Ban Gallagher (0-1); Seamus Og Byrne (0-2), Evan Broderick; Shaun Gorrell (0-1), Jack McSharry (2-7,four frees), Michael Statham; Christopher Murrin, Daniel Breslin (0-1), Brendan McGuire.SUBS: Ryan Cunningham for Shane Molloy (49), Rory Colyer for Christopher Murrin (53), Conor Cunningham for Brendan McGuire (59). 

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh) 

See Tuesday's Donegal Democrat/Donegal People's Press and Wednesday's Donegal Post for more

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie