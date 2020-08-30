Killybegs edge out St. Naul's in local derby

Donegal Regional League

St Naul’s 2-7

Killybegs 2-12

A superb individual display by the fleet-footed Jack McSharry drove youthful Killybegs to victory in an entertaining tussle with neighbours St Nual’s.

Marvellous McSharry struck 2-7 - both goals were of the highest quality in the opening half - and hit some fine points to garnish a great display.

But, St Naul’s hit back through goalkeeper turned full-forward Gavin Mulreaney who responded with two of his own just after half-time to make for an interesting second half.

It looked like Killybegs were cruising to victory when they deservedly led by 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

But Mulreaney’s quick brace, the second from a penalty left just a point between the sides.

However Killybegs’ greater desire and fitness proved crucial with McSharry and Seamus Og Byrne getting the clinching points for the winners.

Neither side were at full-strength with Hugh McFadden and Eoghan Ban Gallagher not lining out for the winners, but Naul’s were weaker with Brendan McCole, Stuart Johnston, Michael Coughlan, Daniel Brennan, Daniel Meehan and most crucially Stephen Griffin, all absent for various reasons (mostly injuries)

Stephen and Donna became the proud parents of a baby girl Gracie Rose last Thursday.

Naul’s did welcome back Peadar Mogan who was injured earlier in the championship and he got a point but has much more to come

Kyle Campbell opened the scoring with a point for Naul’s in the 2nd minute-but that was the only time they led.

McSharry struck the first of his two goals when a long lob from Evan Broderick fell kindly for him and he blasted the ball to the net in the third minute and added a point 12 seconds later.

The nippy John Rose pointed for Naul’s.

Killybegs almost had another goal but Brendan McGuire’s goal bound effort was turned around the post by Caolan Gaffney.

Veteran full-forward Daniel Breslin extended their lead in the 14th minute and the promising Thomas White replied with a free to leave Killybegs leading by 1-2 to 0-3 by the end of the first quarter.

Naul’s full-forward Gavin Mulreaney was proving to be a handful and he pointed from a free with Shaun Gorrell replying with a sweetly struck effort for the Fishermen.

McSharry was flying and hit two points on the bounce as well as a cracking goal coming up to half time when he took a pass from Brendan McGuire, wove his way through and buried the ball in the back of the net for a great goal.

That put Killybegs into a 2-5 to 0-4 lead and looking pretty comfortable.

But this game turned on its head in the space of four minutes after the break.

Firstly Mulreaney won a long lob and despite three Killybegs players around him, managed to find a way to slip the ball to the net in the 34th minute.

It got even better for the home side four minutes later when it looked like John Rose or Gavin Mulreaney were adjudged to have been held back in the square and referee Val Murray’s whistle seemed to blow a fraction late for a penalty leading to frustration on the Killybegs bench.

Mulreaney calmly slotted the penalty to the net via the post and suddenly the lead was reduced to 2-5 to 2-4.

Killybegs were shaken but not unduly stirred and typically McSharry responded with a pointed free.

Peadar Mogan left just a point in it in the 43rd minute, but McSharry and Seamus Og Byrne closed out the game with some fine points.

Mulreaney and White replied for Naul’s.

A deserved win for Killybegs who look fit and focused while Naul’s will be hoping to have a stronger line-out for the remaining matches

ST NAUL’S: Cathal Charlton; Conor McBrearty, Enda Lynch, Caolan Gaffney; Martin Breslin, Ian Campbell, John Rose (0-1); Peadar Mogan (0-1), Lee McBrearty; Thomas White (0-2frees), Barry Griffin, Kyle Campbell (0-1); Cathal Lowther, Gavin Mulreaney (2-2,one pen, frees), Shane Conneely. SUBS: Brian McGroary for Kyle Campbell (36), Brendan Breen for Cathal Lowther (47),.

KILLYBEGS: Anthony O’Hara; Cillian Gildea, Michael Callaghan; Ryan Carr, Shane Molloy, John Ban Gallagher (0-1); Seamus Og Byrne (0-2), Evan Broderick; Shaun Gorrell (0-1), Jack McSharry (2-7,four frees), Michael Statham; Christopher Murrin, Daniel Breslin (0-1), Brendan McGuire.SUBS: Ryan Cunningham for Shane Molloy (49), Rory Colyer for Christopher Murrin (53), Conor Cunningham for Brendan McGuire (59).

REFEREE: Val Murray (Aodh Ruadh)

