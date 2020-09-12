Breaking: Termon preserve senior championship status

Termon will play Donegal Senior Football Championship again next season.

This afternoon at O'Donnell Park they defeated Milford by 1-11 to 0-8.

Termon led by 0-8 to 0-2 at the break.

James McSharry contributed 0-3 for Termon before he was sent off for a second yellow.

Ryan McFadden sealed the issued with a late goal.

This result means Termon are safe while Milford now face Dungloe in a play-off which will determine who is relegated to intermediate status.

Full report to follow.