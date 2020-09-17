Venues and dates confirmed for Ulster Senior and Minor Football Championship games

Contact
MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey
Ulster CCC have made the following decisions in relation to forthcoming Ulster GAA fixtures. They do however reserve the right to amend any appointed venue in response to any restrictions or limitations that may be imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship
It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship draw.
All venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms. Games have been scheduled as follows:
Sat 17 th October: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (2.00pm)
Sat 24 th October: Quarter Finals
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg (2.00pm)
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (2.00pm)
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* (2.00pm) / Kingspan Breffni (6.00pm)
Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (6.00pm)
*Subject to safety certificate
Sat 31 st October Semi Finals
Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC
Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC
Fri 13 th /Sat 14 th /Sun 15 th November: Final:
2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship
All venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities.
The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms. Games have been scheduled as follows:
Sat 31 st October: First Round
Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)
Sun 1 st November: Quarter Finals
Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (1.30pm)
Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry (4.00pm)
Sat 7 th November: Quarter Final
Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* / Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)
*Subject to safety certificate
Sun 8th November: Quarter Final
Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)
Sat 14 th November Semi Final
Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC (1.15pm)
Sun 15 th November Semi Final
Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC (1.30pm)
22 nd November: Final (4.00pm)
Due to there being no floodlights at the venue, St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones is unable to be considered as a venue to host the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final. The venue for the final will be confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny councillors have been contacted in recent days over speculation that a large number of Syrian families are to be resettled in an apartment complex in the town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.