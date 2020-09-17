Contact

Venues and dates confirmed for Ulster Senior and Minor Football Championship games

MacCumhaill Park, Ballybofey

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ulster CCC have made the following decisions in relation to forthcoming Ulster GAA fixtures. They do however reserve the right to amend any appointed venue in response to any restrictions or limitations that may be imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

2020 Electric Ireland Ulster GAA Minor Football Championship

It had been previously decided that this competition will revert to a straight knockout format and that the draw will mirror the Ulster Senior Football Championship draw. 

All venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities. The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms. Games have been scheduled as follows:

Sat 17 th October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park, Clones (2.00pm)

Sat 24 th October: Quarter Finals

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Owenbeg (2.00pm)

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (2.00pm)

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* (2.00pm) / Kingspan Breffni (6.00pm)

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (6.00pm)

*Subject to safety certificate

Sat 31 st October Semi Finals

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC

Fri 13 th /Sat 14 th /Sun 15 th November: Final:


2020 Ulster GAA Senior Football Championship

All venues must comply with the GAA Return to Play guidelines and specifically dressing room capabilities.

The away team will take preference in a ground where there are only two suitable dressing rooms. Games have been scheduled as follows:

Sat 31 st October: First Round

Muineachán V An Cabhán at St Tiernach’s Park. Clones (1.15pm)

Sun 1 st November: Quarter Finals

Dún na nGall V Tír Eoghain at Pairc MacCumhaill, Ballybofey (1.30pm)

Doire V Ard Mhacha at Celtic Park, Derry (4.00pm)

Sat 7 th November: Quarter Final

Aontroim V Muineachán / An Cabhán at Corrigan Park* / Kingspan Breffni Park (1.15pm)

*Subject to safety certificate

Sun 8th November: Quarter Final

Fear Manach V An Dún at Brewster Park, Enniskillen (1.30pm)

Sat 14 th November Semi Final

Dún na nGall / Tír Eoghain V Doire / Ard Mhacha at Venue TBC (1.15pm)

Sun 15 th November Semi Final

Fear Manach / An Dún V Aontroim / Muineachán / An Cabhán at Venue TBC (1.30pm)

22 nd November: Final (4.00pm)


Due to there being no floodlights at the venue, St. Tiernach’s Park, Clones is unable to be considered as a venue to host the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final. The venue for the final will be confirmed at a future Ulster CCC meeting.

