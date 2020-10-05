Donegal Senior Football Championship Final is OFF - all GAA Club games ​at all levels suspended with immediate effect

The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice. This means that the Donegal SFC Final between Kilcar and Naomh Conaill, which was meant to be played this Sunday, is off.

The GAA said that the decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to its attention in recent days.

​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

Club Social Centres/bars are also to close.

A statement issued today read: "​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government's National Framework for Living with Covid-19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

"The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

"The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

"More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing."