GAA confirms that all minor and under-20 inter-county competitions are "paused" due to Covid Level 5 restrictions

Contact
Donegal's Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship clash with Tyrone, which had been scheduled for this Saturday in Ballybofey, has been postponed.
Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA issued a statement this afternoon to confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions "are paused until further notice."
Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place either.
However, this evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed.
Meanwhile, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Seamus Coleman in action against Raheem Sterling during the international friendly in Dublin in 2015 PHOTO: STEPHEN DOHERTY
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.