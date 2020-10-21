GAA confirms that all minor and under-20 inter-county competitions are "paused" due to Covid Level 5 restrictions

Donegal's Electric Ireland Ulster Minor Football Championship clash with Tyrone, which had been scheduled for this Saturday in Ballybofey, has been postponed.

Following clarification from the Department of Sport around the staging of inter-county fixtures, the GAA issued a statement this afternoon to confirm that as of midnight this evening, all minor and U20 inter-county competitions "are paused until further notice."

Accordingly, Saturday’s scheduled EirGrid GAA U20 football final meeting of Dublin and Galway will not take place either.

However, this evening’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 hurling fixtures will proceed.

Meanwhile, the GAA's CCCC has been informed that Longford will not be fulfilling their Allianz Football League fixture with Cork this weekend.