Leitrim GAA confirm two players have tested positive for Covid-19 - but NFL game against Tipperary is still on

Two players in the senior Leitrim senior football squad have been confirmed as having Covid-19, it has confirmed.

Leitrim are due to play Tipperary in their final Allianz National Football League clash on Sunday in Carrick-in-Shannon.

In a statement, Leitrim GAA said: "Unfortunately, as a result of this testing, two additional players have tested positive and have now also also been ruled out of Sunday’s game.

"There are no close contact issues arising from these positive cases for the remainder of the panel that is available for Sunday. This brings to four the number of players that are unavailable this weekend due to Covid issues.

"A number of other players, who had been ruled out of last weekend’s match with Down due to close contact issues, have since been cleared to return to the panel for Sunday.

"We acknowledge the strenuous efforts of our medical staff and all associated with the panel in ensuring that this is the case by following all the correct procedures as laid down in line with GAA and HSE protocols.

"We look forward to Sunday’s encounter as we welcome Tipperary to Avantcard Pairc Seán Mac Diarmada."