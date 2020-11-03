Sligo GAA report a number of positive Covid-19 cases

Contact
Sligo GAA has a "significant number" of positive Covid-19 cases in relation to its football panel, it has emerged.
And a number of other players are awaiting the outcome of further tests.
The news will raise concerns about their Connacht Championship semi-final with Galway this weekend.
The Sligo county board is expected to issue a statement later today.
