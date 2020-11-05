DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs around the county

Realt na Mara, Bundoran

Bunotto Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 3 5 9 17 20. The Lucky Dip €50 winners were John Campbell, Bundoran and Carmel Gillespie, Ballyshannon. Next week's jackpot will be €5950. The Bunotto can now be played online and we encourage as many members during these socially distancing times to do so.

Underage: Training continues for some of our underage squads on Saturday morning. All the necessary covid requirements must be followed before and during training.

Condolences: The members of Realt na Mara would like to express their deepest sympathy to the Warnock family, Doran Close on the recent sad passing of Tony. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a anam.

Well done: Congratulations to our clubmen Jamie and Paul Brennan and the Donegal squad on their victory over Tyrone in the Ulster Championship in Ballybofey on Sunday last. They now meet Armagh on Saturday week in the semi-final.

Co Board House Draw: Any person wishing to purchase a ticket for the Co Board house Draw can get one from club chairman Brian McEniff.

An Tearmainn

Lotto Results 30/10/20. Nos drawn 1,4,14,17. Jackpot €9900. No Winner. Match 3 €80 1 Winner Nicola McLaughlin, Online. Open draw winners €10 each Noreen O’ Neill, Millbridge; Celene McFadden, Mandys.Next week’s Jackpot €9950.

Reminder: Our virtual AGM will be held @ 7pm on Saturday 21 November 2020 via teams

Anyone who wishes attend/participate can request a link from the Secretary at secretary.termon.donegal@gaa.ie.

Please return your completed nomination and motions form by Today, 31 October 2020 to the Secretary in accordance with Rule 8.5.2 of the Club Constitution & Rules.

If any member wishes to raise any matter under A.O.B. an email must be forwarded to the Secretary before 5 p.m. on Saturday 14 November stating matter to be raised.

Anyone unable to attend the AGM should notify the Secretary.

The Donegal gaa county board's “win your house in Dublin” draw is back in action again after a pause in activity during the covid crisis, tickets are priced at €100, and are available online or from the club Secretary Kieran Gallagher on 087 755 6583 https://winyourhouseindublin.com/

donegal-gaa/.

As the county is still under restrictions, now is a good time to check in on your elderly and vulnerable in our communities, with the evening’s closing in and weather turning that bit colder, a quick call or visit may be appreciated.

Our club community response is still in operation should anyone need assistance, contact club secretary Kieran on 087 755 6583, or indeed the community response coordination by Donegal Co Council on freephone 1800-928982.

Killybegs

Kevin McGinley RIP: CLG Na Cealla Beaga would like to extend our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Kevin McGinley (Meenacharvey and Dundalk), especially to his brothers Pat, Sean, Peter, Enda his sisters Maire and Anna, his sisters-in-law and brothers-in- law, our Minor Board Treasurer and manager Peter and all his nephews and nieces and wider family circle.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Congratulations: To Hugh, Eoghan Ban, the Donegal Senior Team and Management on their great win against Tyrone in the Ulster senior championship quarter final on Sunday - Donegal 1-13 Tyrone 1-11. Best of luck to all v Armagh in the Ulster semi-final Saturday 14th November.

Kilotto numbers 7,16,19,22. No Winner. Next week Jackpot €1170.00. One match 3 winning €30.00 Connie Cunningham, Church Rd.

We are appealing for all club members, players and local community to purchase their kilotto ticket online https://game.smartlotto.ie/game/

supporter_home/392

Kilotto can also be purchased in the following business in town Breslin's Service Station, Sweet News, Centra -Hegarty's and Currans.

Donegal County Board are currently selling a fundraising "House Draw" for assistance in building their new "Donegal GAA Centre" in Convoy. All Donegal GAA Clubs are assisting in the venture and tickets can be obtained by contacting John "Baker" Boyle 0878328259 or online at https://winyourhouseindublin.com/.

Aodh Ruadh

Test your Premiership smarts: With the Premiership up and running now, there's a fair bit of form to go on now. So, no better time to sign up for a Premiership Snowball fund-raiser being run by senior and reserve footballers. Cards can be obtained from any player, from Lisa McTernan or on the Aodh Ruadh CLG Facebook page. It's €10 to enter - payments can also be made through our page on www.klubfunder.com in the general payments section, with the teams being texted to Lisa on 086-2338636. The rules are simple. You pick one team per week, and you can't pick the same team twice. We are grateful for €500 sponsorship generously donated by Colin at MR OIL MAN! All monies raised will go straight back into the club.

Slán agus beannacht: All in the club wish our senior joint-captain Johnny Gethins and member of senior back room team Ronan Matthews all the very best of luck as they head away on overseas deployment later this month.

Last one standing: We have 15 left in our Last One Standing Competition kindly sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's. All left standing were asked to pick their provincial winners and; All-Ireland winner. You need to win your provincial to stay standing, that is, you need to win Ulster, Connacht, Leinster and Munster to move on. Best of luck to all 15, and here are their picks.

Diarmaid Doherty: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Donagh Ryan: Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Dublin.

Mark Gallagher: Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Susan Sheridan: Roscommon, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Paul Bannon: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Down; All-Ireland Kerry.

Helen Mealiffe: Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Dublin.

Oisin Rooney: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Dublin.

Aisling/Jayden McGrath; Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Niamh McGrath: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Mike Lynch: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Dublin.

Mark Tansey: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Eamon Maguire: Galway, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Kerry.

Shane Harron: Mayo, Dublin, Kerry, Donegal; All-Ireland Dublin.

AGM diary: AGM season is almost upon us. Below are the various upcoming committee and club AGMs in chronological order.

The Bord na nÓg AGM will take place via Microsoft Teams this Sunday at 5pm. Anyone with an interest in the development of underage football in Ballyshannon is warmly invited to attend. To attend simply send your email address to Lisa McTernan by this Thursday.

The Juvenile Hurling AGM has been scheduled for Thursday 12th November at 8pm. This will be a Zoom meeting. All parents and interested parties more than welcome to attend. To take part, just send a text to Orla Bannon at 086-8035316 to receive the meeting ID and passcode.

The Ladies AGM will take place on Sunday 15th November at 6pm via Microsoft Teams. Those who wish to take part in the AGM should email Patricia McShea Hill at rusheen50@gmail.com as soon as possible. All managers are asked to please forward their team report by 1st November as all paperwork has to be gathered and emailed to those taking part in the AGM.

The Club AGM will take place on Sunday 29th November via Microsoft Teams. All sub-committee reports should be with Club Secretary, Lisa McTernan, by Friday 20th November. All adult members should have by now received an email with AGM nomination and motion forms. The deadline for return of these is 13th November.

Coaching corner: Donegal GAA’s Games Development Manager Aaron Kyles is staging a weekly webinair over the run up to Christmas. The first of these, on Wednesday will be an introduction to Donegal GAA Club Support Programme. The webinairs will be via Microsoft Teams. The Club Support Programme is there to assist clubs in developing a club coaching plan alongside developing and mentoring of club coaches through coach the coach’s workshops. Check outtheDonegal GAA website for full detailson the programme of webinars.

Supporting mental health: We invite members to support a fund-raiser organised by our senior player, David McGurrin on behalf of Connect Mental Health. He is running the distance from where he currently lives in Dooradoyle, Limerick back home to Ballyshannon, a distance of approximately 270km. This will be completed within a 5 km radius over the duration of the Level 5 Restrictions ending on December 1st. David will be posting updates online on his progress. Connect Mental Health is a community mental health organisation promoting positive mental health in Donegal through an annual programme of events, online workshops and supports delivered directly to young people and adults in the local community. To donate go tothe GoFundMe.com page for this event.

Ballyshannon lights up: The club were delighted to make a €100 donation to the Ballyshannon Business Chamber's campaign to raise funds to light up the town this Christmas. Just a small token of thanks to the businesses who support our club and community. You can still donate to this great cause at the Halloween Virtual 5K GoFundMe page.

Win a house in Dublin! We renew our invitation to our members to support Donegal GAA's house draw. You could win a semi-detached home in Dublin with Club Donegal. With over 134 square metres of living space, this four-bed residence is located in Brownsbarn, adjacent to Citywest. On 4th December one very lucky person will win this brand-new house in our capital. Second prize in the draw is a brand-new Mazda 2. Tickets, priced €100, are available to buy online now at winyourhouseindublin.com.

Club newsletter: The monthly GAA club newsletter is now live. In an interesting edition they look at the split season proposal for GAA calendar; Getting your club winter ready; The science behind the yellow sliotar; The events of Bloody Sunday 1920; and a new hurling skills and drills video for children. To view / download the newsletter, head along to gaa.ie.

Dander for Danny: The club would like to thank all teams that supported the Dander for Danny appeal. We raised €125 which was matched by the club, so Aodh Ruadh made a donation of €250 to this great cause. Thanks to all who contributed and best of luck to Danny and the McLoone family in the future.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €4,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 5, 7, 12, 13 and 16. In the lucky dip prizes of €25 went to Ronan Matthew and Lorraine Dillon. The next draw is for a jackpot of €4,800 on Sunday at 9pm. Tickets are available in Kernan's Spar and Pearse O'Neill's. You can play also play the lotto online. Log onto klubfunder.com and then search for and select Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: Bord na nÓg.

Cloich Cheann Fhaola

Ceannaigh Fód / Buy a Sod: We are so grateful to those at home and abroad who have supported the club in the ‘Buy a Sod’ fundraiser so far. Your €100 investment in the future of our club means a lot in our endeavour to incorporate a top class pitch into our community. By upgrading our facility we also hope to be in a position to host more high profile GAA games in our community in the near future which will in turn benefit our local businesses alike. We look forward to a time when we can all congregate pitch side at Páirc Naomh Fionán again! If you would like to sponsor a sod you can do so online atwww.buyasod.comor contact any of the club executive (Joe McGarvey, Martin Duggan, Ciaran McGarvey, Anna Marie Coyle) to obtain a form.The names of those who sponsor a Sod (or who the sod is in memory of if you wish) will be displayed on a permanent fixture on a wall at the club grounds which will be seen for generations to come. Míle buíochas!

Condolences: B'ábhar mór bróin don fhóchumann é nuair a fuair muid an scéala tráthnóna go bhfuair duine de mhórphearsaí an fhóchumainn, Alfie Doohan bás. Bhí Alfie i gcónaí bródúil as a chlub agus ba iomaí bua a bhí aige leis an chlub céanna agus é ag imirt mar leathchúlaí ar pháirc na himeartha. Bhí cónaí air go díreach síos an bealach mór ó Pháirc Naomh Fionán, an áit ba ghaire dá chroí. D'obair sé ar scéim de chuid FÁS ag tógáil an balla atá thart ar an pháirc go dtí an lá inniu. Thug sé seirbhís dhílis don fhóchumann mar mhaor thar na blianta. Fiú sna blianta deireanacha thug sé cuairt ar an pháirc aon uair a bhfaigheadh sé deis, é in éineacht lena chlann grámhar i gcónaí. Tacaithe dhílis de chuid an fhóchumainn iad Clann Uí Dhubhchóin uilig agus ba mhaith linn comhbhrón ó chroí a dhéanamh leo ar fad; go háirithe Pat agus a dteaghlach. Tá muid ag smaointiú oraibh uilig ag an am thar a bheith crua seo.

The club was saddened to hear of the passing of our life long club stalwart Alfie Doohan. Alfie was a proud club man, he was a tenacious half back in his day having won many accolades as a player. He lived just a stones throw from his beloved Páirc Naomh Fhionán . He worked on a FÁS scheme at the club building the perimeter walls that can be seen surrounding the club grounds to this day. He served the club faithfully as an umpire for many years. Even in his latter years he was determined to get a visit to the pitch whenever he could...always accompanied by his loving and caring family. The entire Doohan family and extended family are a prominent part and loyal supporters of our club and we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to them all; in particular Alfie’s wife Pat and their family. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam uasal Gaelach.

Club Lotto Results: The numbers drawn were 7,9,11,14,16,20! No jackpot winner..we had 5 match 4’s;congratulationsMarie Lynch who was the winner drawn for the €100 with her online entry! Our jackpot will be remaining at €6,000 for the next while due to reduced sales as a result of Covid! Tickets are available in various outlets throughout the parish. You can also purchase online at the following link :https://clubforce.com/.../gaa-clg-chloich-

cheann-fhaola.../

Congratulations! Well done to Jason McGee and the Donegal Team in their Ulster Championship Quarter final win against Tyrone at the weekend. We wish them all the best as they prepare for the semi final!

Under Age Training: Under level 5 Covid guidelines under age training is allowed to continue. The relevant manager should be notifying you to confirm that training is going ahead. U-6’s are back at the usual time on Friday evenings. Please note U-8’s will not be starting back at this time.

St Naul's

Slotto: Their was no jackpot winner this week. Numbers drawn were 3,7,6,1,4,2,5. The consolation prize of€100 buy a house ticket was won by Daniel Friel. Next week’s jackpot is €4780. Tickets can be bought on Clubforce or in Sheerin’s Londis and Cassidys, Inver.

Malin

Condolonces: The Malin GAA Family would like to send their deepest condolences to former Senior Manager Terence, and the extended family and friends of the Colhoun Family on the death of Morell over the weekend. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam

Lotto: There was no winner of last weeks lotto jackpot of €1150, Sequence drawn was 2-3-6-8-1-5-4-7 winner of the €50 consolation prize was Lochlainn Byrne, Malin. Lochlainn is the first ever person to collect a prize by doing the lotto online since we introduced the new format. Next weeks jackpot stands at €1200. As always we would like to thank the local community for their continued support of our weekly lotto draw. Envelopes are just €2 or 3 for €5 euro and are available in the following retail outlets, Boggs Butchers, McCleans Shop, Malin and Seaview Stores, Malin Head and also from our band of young eager sellers. To celebrate going online we are giving away a €20 Voucher to the Malin GAA Shop just in time for Christmas. To be in with a chance of winning the voucher give this post a like and a share. We will pick the winner on Sunday 1st November. Don't forget to share this message and link with any Family Group Chats or Malin fans outside the reach of our army of local lotto sellers. Finally a special word of thanks to the Club Lotto Sellers & all those who bought lottos and those who continue to support the Club.

Club Shop: So now that we’ve got Halloween out of the way, the Christmas countdown is firmly on. If you want to give the gift of Malin Club gear to any of your loved ones this December it's time to get your orders into the club shop.

Images of club gear can be viewed on the club facebook page. Prices include initials and crests.

Make sure to have your order in before the 8th of November to ensure Santa's workshop gets the gear delivered to Malin in time for Christmas.

Orders can be made by calling/texting Susan on 0867832242 or by emailing susanbyrne2002@hotmail.com.

Win Your House in Dublin: We are now fast approaching the massive draw, which will take place in early December, tickets are priced at €100 and would make an ideal early Christmas present for a loved one. There are some other fantastic prizes on offer, namely a brand new Mazda 2 car, or a holiday. So if you haven’t bought your ticket yet, contact John Byrne on 086 2507380, Danny Lafferty on 086 8988180 or Pat Mc Laughlin on 087 2030115.

Congratulations: Massive well done to Niamh Douglas who performed Amhrán na bhFiann prior to the throw in of Sundays Ulster Championship clash between Donegal and Tyrone on Sunday. Niamh represented Donegal in the Scor competition in solo singing earlier in the year.

Urris

Club Merchandise: Our Club merchandise is now available to purchase online through Michael Murphy Sports. With Christmas fast approaching, have a look at the Urris GAA club gear for that gift idea. The link to order and view same are on our Facebook page https://www.michaelmurphysports.ie/

c/urris/787

Donegal GAA-Win a house in Dublin tickets: The club still has some tickets left to sell in the Donegal GAA Win a house in Dublin draw. This draw takes place on December 4th. If interested in purchasing a ticket please contact John Friel on 0860523550. Cost of the ticket is €100.

Covid-19: With all training and matches suspended at present a wee reminder to all club members to follow all the health and safety guidelines around Covid-19. The virus has not gone away and we must always remind ourselves of that. So, all we can do for now is to stay apart until we can all be together again.