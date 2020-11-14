Change on Donegal starting team to play Armagh in Ulster semi-final

Contact
Eoin McHugh with Peadar Mogan after Tyrone win. McHugh starts today
Eoin McHugh is starting for Donegal today in their big semi-final clash with Armagh. Patrick McBrearty was named in the programme but the corner-forward is being held in reserve. Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui has been named in the Donegal subs
Elsewhere Donegal are the same as played against Tyrone.
There are two changes to Armagh with Greg McCabe replacing Callum Cumiskey at centre-forward and Jarlath Og Burns in for Niall Grimley.
DONEGAL: Shaun Patton; Stephen McMenamin, Neil McGee; , Eoghan Ban Gallagher; Ryan McHugh, Paul Brennan Peadar Mogan; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Michael Langan; Eoin McHugh, Michael Murphy, Jamie Brennan.
Subs: Michael Lynch, Patrick McBrearty, Oisin Gallen, Jason McGee, Andrew McClean, Jeaic Mac Ceallabhui, Caolan Ward, Brendan McCole, Eamonn Doherty, Dáire Ó Baoill, Conor O'Donnell (Carndonagh)
