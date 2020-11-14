Donegal ladies complete championship on a winning note

Contact
Karen Guthrie
Donegal completed their All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship campaign with a convincing 2-13 to 0-9 win over Waterford in Mullingar.
But this marks the end of the road for both sides as only one team goes through from each group, and Dublin have already beaten both of them.
Goals from Karen Guthrie and Geraldine McLaughlin paved the way for victory for Maxi Curran's side. At half-time they led by 2-6 to 0-3.
In the second half, Donegal pegged on another seven points.
Dublin are into the semi-finals.
Peadar Mogan celebrates with Donegal team-mate Ryan McHugh after scoring his side's opening goal against Armagh at Kingspan Breffni in Cavan PICTURE: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
