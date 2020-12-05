Different times as annual GAA Convention gets set to go virtual

Donegal GAA are embracing the new world for this year's annual Convention on Monday week with the meeting going virtual and online for the very first time.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft teams online meeting. The Convention on Monday, December 14 is timed for a 7.30pm start.

County officials are this week putting the finishing touches to preparations for what is a whole new departure.

“The plan is to have all the main officers at the new training centre in Convoy, all socially distanced,” explained county secretary, Declan Martin.

“We will then be able to conduct the Convention from our base and we will be joined by two delegates from every club to take part in the Convention online.

Donegal GAA chairman, Mick McGrath



“We would hope the two delegates would be at their own clubhouses or wherever, as long as they are together. It is important for the smooth running of the meeting they are able to consult with each other.

“Normally each club would be entitled to have four delegates. But Croke Park has left it up to each county to decide on the number of delegates and we decided, given the circumstances, that two as opposed to four was amenable to online.”

All election votes are by postal ballot and they will be counted on the night of the Convention.

Returning officer

The board will appoint an independent returning officer to preside over the election and the counting of votes.

“I will be sending out the nominations and ballot papers along with information on the voting process to the club secretaries at the weekend,” Mr Martin said.

“We expect to have no more than three or four contested positions at most.

“The secretary will then get the ballot papers to the two delegates. The ballot papers must be returned to me by Thursday, December 10, so the returning officer will have them in good time.

“All the votes will be counted on the night by the returning officer. He may start counting an hour or so before the start of the Convention, so there will be no great delay.

“It is a whole new territory for us and fingers crossed all goes well.

“But we all know with technology anything can go wrong. Hopefully not and we get the business of Convention conducted in a satisfactory and efficient manner.”