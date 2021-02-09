Progressive GAA club in Donegal has plans for new €1.3 million clubhouse

Contact
Tenders are currently being sought from contractors for the construction of a new club house and dressing rooms at Termon’s GAA ground at the Burn Road, the Donegal People's Press has revealed today.
According to Construction Information Services, the estimated value of the whole project is in the region of €1.3 million.
Plans for the ambitious new development were first lodged back in August 2019, and Donegal Co. Council granted planning permission in December of that year.
The planned new clubhouse is considerably bigger than the existing facility.
The proposals for the new building include four dressing rooms, a multi-function room, gym and other space for club use, including a provision for a club shop.
The response deadline for tender is February 19.
When complete it will transform the ground and will be another fine example of strong community spirit in a rural area.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.