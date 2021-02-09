Progressive GAA club in Donegal has plans for new €1.3 million clubhouse

Tenders are currently being sought from contractors for the construction of a new club house and dressing rooms at Termon’s GAA ground at the Burn Road, the Donegal People's Press has revealed today.

According to Construction Information Services, the estimated value of the whole project is in the region of €1.3 million.

Plans for the ambitious new development were first lodged back in August 2019, and Donegal Co. Council granted planning permission in December of that year.

The planned new clubhouse is considerably bigger than the existing facility.

The proposals for the new building include four dressing rooms, a multi-function room, gym and other space for club use, including a provision for a club shop.

The response deadline for tender is February 19.

When complete it will transform the ground and will be another fine example of strong community spirit in a rural area.