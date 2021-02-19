Revealed: GAA Football All-stars team for 2020 - no Donegal players selected

All-Ireland senior football champions Dublin have collected nine of the PWC All-Stars on offer for the 2020 season.

Midfielder Brian Fenton, who has never lost a Championship game - wins his fifth All-Star, with James McCarthy, Ciaran Kilkenny, Con O'Callaghan, Niall Scully, Dean Rock, John Small, Eoin Murchan and Michael Fitzsimons the other Dublin players in the 15.

Ulster champions Cavan have three players in this year's selection. There are no Donegal players on the team.

Goalkeeper Raymond Galligan, full-back Padraig Faulkner and midfielder Thomas Galligan are honoured.

Conor Sweeney captained Tipperary to their first Munster crown since 1935 back in November and he's rewarded with a place at full-forward.

Mayo's Cillian O'Connor and Oisin Mullin complete the side.

Only twice before has an All-~Star team had nine players from one county, Dublin in 1977 and Kerry in 1981.

The Hurling All-Star team, Football and Hurling Players of the Year and Football and Hurling Young Players of the Year will be revealed tomorrow evening.