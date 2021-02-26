Revealed: Donegal GAA club's plans for floodlights, stand, and running track

Contact
File photo: Construction plans
A Donegal GAA club is planning to undertake significant investment to develop its grounds.
Red Hughs, based in Killygordon, are hoping to erect floodlights at their ground and to build a “three-bay covered stand” as well.
The club also intends to erect a covered training area at the upperside of the clubhouse, and also has plans for the “development of a running track and standing area” around the perimeter of its pitch at Monellan, Gleneely (Killygordon).
Donegal Co. Council has received a pre-validation planning application in relation to the plans.
Any submissions in relation to the proposals can be made by March 30.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.