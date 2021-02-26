Revealed: Donegal GAA club's plans for floodlights, stand, and running track

A Donegal GAA club is planning to undertake significant investment to develop its grounds.

Red Hughs, based in Killygordon, are hoping to erect floodlights at their ground and to build a “three-bay covered stand” as well.

The club also intends to erect a covered training area at the upperside of the clubhouse, and also has plans for the “development of a running track and standing area” around the perimeter of its pitch at Monellan, Gleneely (Killygordon).

Donegal Co. Council has received a pre-validation planning application in relation to the plans.

Any submissions in relation to the proposals can be made by March 30.