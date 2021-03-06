Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Mícheál Naughton is inaugurated as the new President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association

Mícheál Naughton is inaugurated as the new President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association

New LGFA President Mícheál Naughton. Photo: Sportsfile (c)

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal-based Mícheál Naughton, is the new President of the Ladies' Gaelic Football Association, and is pictured here today with his presidential medal. 

Naughton was inaugurated as the new President of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association at the 2021 Annual Congress, which was held remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Sligo native, representing Donegal and Ulster, was actually voted in by delegates attending LGFA Congress last March.

He takes over the reins from Marie Hickey.

Hailing from West Sligo, but based in Donegal for over 22 years, Naughton is a former Donegal and Ulster Council Chairperson who also managed the Donegal Ladies Senior Football team.

Affiliated to the Four Masters club, Naughton guided Donegal to the 2010 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate crown during her first stint in charge, before returning to preside over a 2016 Lidl National League Division 2 title win.

Naughton was the popular choice among the 115 delegates who voted last year, gaining over 60 per cent of the vote, as Galway hosted Annual Congress for the first time since 2004.

Above: Mícheál Naughton, Uachtarán, LGFA, with his Presidential medal by his wife, Annette, and daughter Erin.

13th President

A successful businessman, and working in the hotel industry, Naughton is the 13th different President of the LGFA since its inception in 1974.

He is also a Fianna Fáil councillor.

Photos by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie