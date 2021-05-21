TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship draw is made

Donegal have been drawn in a group with Galway and Kerry in this year’s will TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship which gets underway on the weekend of July 10/11.

Maxi Curran’s side are in Group D, and will be confident that they can progress to the quarter-finals.

The top two teams in each group go through to the last eight.

Thirteen teams will contest the senior championship. Only Group A has four teams.

Group A: Armagh, Cavan, Monaghan, Mayo.

Group B: Cork, Tipperary, Meath,

Group C: Dublin, Tyrone, Waterford,

Group D: Galway, Kerry, Donegal.