Donegal GAA Championship draw is made - St. Eunans v Kilcar is the tie of the round

St Eunans and Kilcar will lock horns in what is the plum tie in the opening round of this season’s Donegal Senior Championship.

The two big hitters were paired in the first round draw which was made at the Donegal training centre, in Convoy, yesterday.

It is a home game for St Eunan’s who are away to Termon in the second round. Kilcar will host Four Masters in the second round.

There are 16 teams in the senior championship with the teams divided in two groups with St Eunans in group A. The other teams in the group are Gaoth Dobhair, Four Masters, Killybegs, Sean MacCunmhaills, Naomh Conaill, Bundoran and St Nauls.

Group B is made up of Aodh Ruadh, Glenswilly, Kilcar, Gaoth Dobhair,Milford, Glenfin, Ardara and Termon.

The other first round ties are Four Masters are home Aodh Ruadh Gaoth Dobhair host Milford and Killybegs are home to Glenwilly. Sean MacCumhaills are home to St. Michael's, Naomh Conaill and Glenfin will go head to head in a local derby clash, in Glenties, Ardara will face Bundoran, in Pearse Park and St Nauls entertain Termon, in Gerard Gallagher Memorial Park. The draw was also made for the second round.



Intermediate

The draw was also made for the makeup of the groups in the intermediate football championship. Like the senior championship there are also two groups in the intermediate championship.

Cloughaneely, St Mary’s, Convoy, Buncrana, Burt, Gaeil Fhanada, and Naomh Columba make-up group A. Group B is made up of Dungloe, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses,Malin, Naomh Ultan/Naomh Colmcille, Red Hughs and Naomh Brid.

Naomh Ultan and Naomh Colmcille have to playoff to determine who competes in the intermediate championship.

No draw was required for the senior and junior hurling championship because they are being played on a league basis .

Hurling

There are six teams in the senior and seven in the junior hurling championship race.

The teams in the senior hurling championship are Burt, Buncrana, Carndonagh, St Eunans, Sean MacCumhaills and Setanta.

The start date for the senior, intermediate and junior football championships has been provisionally set for the weekend of September 4th/September 5th.

However there is a provision for an earlier start time.

This depends on how Donegal progresses in the All- Ireland senior championship.

It has also been provisionally fixed the championships will get underway two weeks after Donegal exit the championship.

The senior and junior hurling championships will begin in early August.

Meanwhile, the postponed 2020 senior final will be played two weeks after Donegal bow out of the Championship race.