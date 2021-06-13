Naomh Padraig Ladies get season off to a winning start

WINNING START: Naomh Padraig
Naomh Padraig Ladies got their All-County League Division 3 campaign off to a flyer on Sunday with an impressive victory over the newly-formed Buncrana seconds.
Both teams came out fighting from the start, but visitors Muff got the first few scores and defended well to keep Buncrana from scoring for a while, so at half time it was still all to play for.
Buncrana got a goal early in the second half, but the visitors came back soon after with a goal of their own, and they piled on the pressure after that with a number of great scores to run out the 5-14 to 1-2 winners.
Delighted Naomh Padraig coach Bernadette McKinney said: "I feel it's a good start to the season. The girls played fantastic, with some great passing and teamwork throughout the game.
"They are a great bunch of girls and work well together. We've still a good few matches to go yet, but it's nice to start with a win."
More News
HISTORIC: The Buncrana senior ladies reserves team played their first ever competitive match on Sunday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.