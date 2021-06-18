Fancy watching Donegal under-20's tonight? Here's how

Rory O'Donnell from Milford is the Donegal under-20 captain. Picture by Geraldine Diver
Donegal play Mayo in an under-20 challenge tonight at 8pm in Father Tierney Park in Ballyshannon and a limited number of supporters will be allowed in.
"We can take 200 supporters. Entry is €5 on a first come, first served basis," reads an Aodh Ruadh statement. "Entry through stiles 15 and 16 from 7:15pm. Usual social distancing rules apply."
