Fancy watching Donegal under-20's tonight? Here's how

Donegal play Mayo in an under-20 challenge tonight at 8pm in Father Tierney Park in Ballyshannon and a limited number of supporters will be allowed in.

"We can take 200 supporters. Entry is €5 on a first come, first served basis," reads an Aodh Ruadh statement. "Entry through stiles 15 and 16 from 7:15pm. Usual social distancing rules apply."