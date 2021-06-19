Griffin and Dolan on song as St Naul's draw at St Mary's in Convoy

St Mary’s and St Naul’s shared the points in a close and keenly contested Division Two encounter in Convoy on Friday evening.



St Mary’s, Convoy 1-9 St Naul's 0-12



It took a late Stephen Griffin pointed free to tie up the game after St Mary’s had come from four points down at half-time to lead the tie going into the closing stages.



Paddy Dolan with a goal and four points top scored for St Mary's and Griffin ended the game with a personal tally of 0-7 and was St Naul’s leading marksman.



St Naul's hit the first four points of the game and before the locals opened their account on the stroke of the first water- break. St Mary’s only scored one more point to St Naul’s two in the half.



And it was St Naul’s who led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time. A goal and two points on the bounce edged the locals ahead and it was nip and tuck from then to the finish. St Mary's led going into the closing minutes but the dying seconds ex-county man Griffin, not for the first time in his long career was St Naul’s saviour.



Scorers: St Mary's, Convoy: Paddy Dolan 1-4, Anthony Browne, John Doherty , Peter Blake,Liam Toye and Gavin Sweeney, 0-1 each. St Naul's: Stephen Griffin 0-7, Shane Connelly 0-2, Thomas White, Stuart Johnston, Lee McBrearty, 0-1 each.