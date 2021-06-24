GAA President pops into Omagh to watch Four Masters take on St Enda's

GAA President pops into Omagh to watch Four Masters take on St Enda's

Tom Caufield takes a shot at the St Enda's goal in Omagh. Photo by Conor McAllister

Reporter:

Alan Foley

GAA President Liam McCarthy witnessed a great game of hurling  in Healy Park in Omagh on Wednesday evening where Four Masters lost out to a strong Omagh St Enda’s side - their first defeat of the South Ulster League campaign.

Omagh St Enda's 2-12 Four Masters 1-6

It was a slow start for the visitors, as Omagh scored 1-2 in the opening minutes, but the boys kept their heads up and fought hard. Omagh extended their lead to eight points by half time, and were unlucky not to be further in front having hit a couple of bad wides. Half-time score 1-0 to 0-3.

After half time, Evan Towey struck a goal to get Four Masters back in to the game, with just six points between the sides at this stage.

Four Masters showed outstanding courage as they fought for every ball and defended very well when Omagh kept coming forward.

St. Enda’s got a second goal in the last quarter which sent them on their way to victory. Shane Patton also denied them a third goal with a fine stop.

It wasn’t a perfect performance from Four Masters, but they showed fantastic spirit and character on the night to keep battling until the very end against a strong Omagh team. They now look forward to a home game against Letterkenny Gaels in Tir Conaill Park next week, all support is much appreciated.

Four Masters: Shane Patton, Daniel Gallagher, Paul Patton (0-1), Sean Campbell, Dermot McGuckin, Jim McGrath, Eoin McCauley, Sean Mulhern (0-1f), Ciaran McGrory, Cahir McBrearty (0-1) Jasón Duignan, Kevin McNulty (0-2f), Evan Towey (1-0), Tom Caufield (0-1), Dylan Thomas. Subs used: Victor Joe Mitchell, Martin Gallagher, Kieron Daly, Sean Conway, Stephen Pearson

