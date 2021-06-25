Son replaces father in league win for Gaeil Fhánada

Brandon McClafferty and his father Mark Friel in the colours of Gaeil Fhánada
With 10 minutes to go on Sunday in the All-County Football League Division 3, there was an usual substitution but one that was perfect on the day that was in it – Father's Day.
Gaeil Fhánada were on their way to a second win of the season – they'd end up 0-14 to 0-8 winners against Naomh Brid - when Mark Friel made way for his son Brandon McClafferty.
Mark, 40, has been lining up in the blue and white on and off for 20 years, with his personal highlights being the 2007 Intermediate Football Championship success and then he was captain six years later as the club won the All-Ireland junior title at the Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta in Rinn, Co Waterford.
Twenty-one-year old Brandon was part of the senior set-up with the Portsalon based club for last year's patchy season that saw the leagues played on a regional basis due to coronavirus and is making inroads for Aidan McAteer's team this season. They play Moville on Saturday.
Mark has played soccer locally for two decades with Kerrykeel, Fanad United, Letterkenny Rovers and Kilmacrennan FC, where he was a Donegal League Premier Division winner last season. Brandon is also on the books of the club, lining out for their Saturday team.
